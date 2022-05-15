Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals Cancer Has Returned

WWE Hall Of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan has revealed he is once again battling cancer.

In December 2021 he announced that he was cancer-free following a prostate cancer diagnosis, but in a new video released on his Facebook he sadly revealed the cancer has returned and he’ll need eight weeks of radiation treatment. Here is what he said in the video, transcribed by Fightful:

"Hi, folks. I hope you enjoy the pictures and videos of our travels. We’ve been having a great time. But reality is here and I’m afraid I have some bad news. It seems like my cancer treatment is not over even after the removal of my prostate last October. Tomorrow, I’m having my second hormone shot and Tuesday, I’m being set up for radiation treatment, which will be eight weeks, five days a week.” He continues, “The doctors are very optimistic that they caught it early. But still, it’s a very terrifying time for me and my family. The doctors also said to go ahead and live life, which we’re going to do. I’m going to make most shows, but some shows, I’m gonna have to postpone or cancel and I’m sorry about that, but that’s the way it’s got to be. I’ll be posting this whole ordeal as I go through it. So tomorrow on the way to the doctor to get the hormone shots. I’m going to be posting that after the shots. I’ll be posting throughout the whole experience. Hopefully, it will help someone out there because I know a lot of men, a lot of families, are going to go through this. I know it’s going to help me. You folks have helped me through an awful awful lot over the years many times before and sharing this with you is going to help me get through this. So thank you, and please don’t feel sorry for me. Be thankful that they caught it early. Thoughts and prayers are more than welcome and remember, I’ll get through this. Thanks very much, folks.”

WNS sends out our best wishes to Jim Duggan at this difficult time.