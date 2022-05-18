Former WWE Superstar John Morrison Debuts On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison debuted tonight on AEW Dynamite as one of the highly anticipated jokers in the Owen Hart Cup tournament during the opening of the broadcast from Houston.
Morrison has a new ring name, Johnny Elite although there was no confirmation on the broadcast as to whether he has signed a contract with the company, more details should emerge shortly.
Another joker will be announced later tonight in the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament match.
And #TheJoker is..... #JohnnyElite!!!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/u7R8sp0udn
⚡ Former WWE Superstars Rules Herself Out As "Joker" On AEW Dynamite
Everybody is wondering who the surprise joker will be revealed as at tonight's AEW Dynamite. One name we know it will not be is former WWE [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2022 06:45PM