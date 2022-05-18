WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison Debuts On AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison debuted tonight on AEW Dynamite as one of the highly anticipated jokers in the Owen Hart Cup tournament during the opening of the broadcast from Houston.

Morrison has a new ring name, Johnny Elite although there was no confirmation on the broadcast as to whether he has signed a contract with the company, more details should emerge shortly.

Another joker will be announced later tonight in the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament match.

