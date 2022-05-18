Former WWE Superstars Rules Herself Out As "Joker" On AEW Dynamite

Everybody is wondering who the surprise joker will be revealed as at tonight's AEW Dynamite.

One name we know it will not be is former WWE Superstar Ember Moon (Athena) who is Twitch streaming tonight from her home and noted she is not the joker in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The video was not pre-recorded as she is interacting with fans. She lives around 4 hours away from tonight's show in Houston.

Tony Khan revealed on Busted Open Radio that the two jokers would be debuting tonight, the word debuting being key as this rules out any injured talent due for return.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. “The Joker”

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. “The Joker”

AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita (CM Punk will be a special guest commentator)

Wardlow must take 10 lashes

A face-to-face confrontation between Chris Jericho and William Regal

Who do you think the jokers will be?

