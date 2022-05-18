FULL-MATCH: Watch KiLynn King vs. Marina Tucker For CCW Women’s Title (Steel Cage)

The following press release was sent to WNS, featuring a full match video of KiLynn King defending the Coastal Championship Wrestling Women’s Championship vs. former champion Marina Tucker in a steel cage!

Check out the press release and full-match below:

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CCW) – The professional wrestling world is buzzing about an incredible match that premiered Tuesday night on CCW Alive Wrestling. KiLynn King defended the Coastal Championship Wrestling Women’s Championship vs. former champion Marina Tucker in a steel cage, bringing an end to a months-long feud between the combatants.

The first women’s cage match in the history of CCW was one for the ages and has wrestling fans calling it an instant classic. The commentators called it a Match of the Year candidate. On Twitter, the match is being called “f**king insane!”

In the end, a bloody, beaten and bruised KiLynn King retained the title, but not after both women absolutely laid it all on the line in front of a capacity crowd at Unbranded Brewing Company in Hialeah, Fla. as part of CCW’s highly-successful Bash At The Brew monthly shows.

Midway through the match, Tucker dropped King with a blockbuster and nearly scored the pinfall. With referee Bruce Owens distracted and checking on King, Tucker looked to take a shortcut and exposed the steel under the turnbuckle pad in the corner. Moments later, that bit of subterfuge nearly paid off for the challenger.

Tucker hoisted King onto her back and drove her face first into the unforgiving steel, busting the champion’s head wide open with blood streaming down King’s face.

The ever-aggressive Tucker continued the onslaught, slamming King’s already bloody face into the steel cage, ramming her fist into the open wound on King’s head and even choking the champion with her own hair.

But the champion wasn’t going down that easily. As Tucker stalked her seemingly-fallen prey, King sprang back to her feet and turned Tucker inside out with a clothesline. But the momentum swung back-and-forth wildly in this one. King looked to finish Tucker off with a frog splash, but found nobody home. Tucker then landed a moonsault that led to a near fall. King followed up with a superplex. But once again, neither woman could prevail.

Finally, it looked like the match was over when King hit her signature Excalibuster finishing maneuver. But somehow, someway Tucker kicked out at the last possible second. Tucker scored with a jawbreaker and a stiff forearm to the face of King. Tucker thought it was enough to escape the cage, but climbing up the ropes proved to be her undoing.

The two women both ended up on the top rope, where King was able to finally gain control. The champion secured a right hand around Tucker’s throat and choke slammed The Detroit Barbie off the top rope. Finally, someone had done enough to win this absolute war and the Mother Effin’ King retained the title!

