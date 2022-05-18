WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Viewership Back Over 600,000 Viewers For May 17 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2022

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the May 17 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network delivered over 600,000 viewers after viewership took a tumble last week.

Last night’s episode pulled in an average of 601,000 viewers, a notable increase from the 533,000 viewers the week previous. This is the highest live viewership for NXT 2.0 since March 29.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, NXT 2.0 scored a 0.14 rating again up on last week's low of 0.10. The 2-hour broadcast finished No. 30 for cable originals for Tuesday.

Source: showbuzzdaily.com
