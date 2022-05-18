WWE NXT Viewership Back Over 600,000 Viewers For May 17 Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the May 17 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network delivered over 600,000 viewers after viewership took a tumble last week.

Last night’s episode pulled in an average of 601,000 viewers, a notable increase from the 533,000 viewers the week previous. This is the highest live viewership for NXT 2.0 since March 29.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, NXT 2.0 scored a 0.14 rating again up on last week's low of 0.10. The 2-hour broadcast finished No. 30 for cable originals for Tuesday.

