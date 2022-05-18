Former WWE Superstar Lana Launching "Exclusive" Content For A Subscription

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) will soon be releasing some never before seen content on her official website, CJPerry.com. The official signup page for the site features the following description:

“Hello, my name is CJ. I’m an actress, stuntwoman, storyteller, entrepreneur, and former WWE Superstar who wishes 50% of the time that should could be in a bikini 100% of the time. You also might know me as the woman my husband calls his, “hot, flexible wife” on TV. Let’s find out if he’s right together, shall we? When you are a member, you will receive exclusive TikToks, exclusive videos, exclusive photos from your famous “hot flexible wife” exclusive never seen before photos and videos from the road and BTS from photo shoots and movie / TV sets. Exclusive funny stories and the occasional appearance of the “hot flexible wife’s” famous Bulgarian husband Miro. And yes, I will post at least 5 times a week or more.”

The exclusive content will cost $19.99 per month, click here for more.

