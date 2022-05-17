WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmella Defends Corey Graves Over Fan Backlash On Twitter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

As has been reported Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE RAW early frustrated with their creative direction. The incident forced a major script change and change to the main event of the show.

During the commentary, Corey Graves said, “Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out”, which is drawing a lot of interest as it is believed this was a direct line in the ear of Graves from Vince McMahon revealing what the WWE Chairman thought of the situation.

When a fan asked Carmella to “get her man” in reference to what he said about the situation, Carmella responded by saying that Graves was just doing his job, “Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period.”

Read more on the Sasha Banks/Naomi WWE walkout:

Backstage Update On Why Sasha Banks and Naomi Walked Out Of WWE RAW

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the live WWE RAW last night due to creative frustrations that e [...]

