Carmella Defends Corey Graves Over Fan Backlash On Twitter

As has been reported Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE RAW early frustrated with their creative direction. The incident forced a major script change and change to the main event of the show.

During the commentary, Corey Graves said, “Sasha Banks and Naomi summarily and unprofessionally walked out”, which is drawing a lot of interest as it is believed this was a direct line in the ear of Graves from Vince McMahon revealing what the WWE Chairman thought of the situation.

When a fan asked Carmella to “get her man” in reference to what he said about the situation, Carmella responded by saying that Graves was just doing his job, “Imagine still living in a world where you think he just says whatever he wants. He does his job. Period.”

