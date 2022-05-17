WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks Tried To Warn Us All, DAX Supports Her Walk Out, Matt Cardona and CM Punk Joke

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

- Following the news that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on Monday, a fan has posted a video clip on Twitter from the interview Banks gave on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions which has gone viral. During the clip Banks compares herself to being at Vince McMahon's level. The Twitter user captioned the video, "Sarah banks tried to warn us all", watch it below:

- Dax Harwood of FTR has shown his support for his friends Sasha Banks and Naomi, tweeting "Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. Fucking ALWAYS!!!":

- Another humorous tweet on the Sasha Banks/Naomi situation comes from Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and CM Punk:

