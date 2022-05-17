Sasha Banks Tried To Warn Us All, DAX Supports Her Walk Out, Matt Cardona and CM Punk Joke

- Following the news that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on Monday, a fan has posted a video clip on Twitter from the interview Banks gave on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions which has gone viral. During the clip Banks compares herself to being at Vince McMahon's level. The Twitter user captioned the video, "Sarah banks tried to warn us all", watch it below:
Sasha Banks tried to warn us all. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/es3vgeyayz— ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) May 17, 2022
- Dax Harwood of FTR has shown his support for his friends Sasha Banks and Naomi, tweeting "Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. Fucking ALWAYS!!!":
Always, always, ALWAYS stand up for what you believe in. Fucking ALWAYS!!! pic.twitter.com/rPIuOm6XlT— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 17, 2022
- Another humorous tweet on the Sasha Banks/Naomi situation comes from Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and CM Punk:
If you’d go back in time to stand up for yourself, you should stand up the workers now. https://t.co/Hh0zA7nsid— player/coach (@CMPunk) May 17, 2022
⚡ Backstage Update On Why Sasha Banks and Naomi Walked Out Of WWE RAW
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the live WWE RAW last night due to creative frustrations that e [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 12:58PM