WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

William Regal Reveals He Put His Reputation On The Line For Sasha Banks And Others

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

William Regal Reveals He Put His Reputation On The Line For Sasha Banks And Others

AEW star William Regal was interviewed this week on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, during which he was asked about what recently released WWE Superstar Cesaro should do next, he also mentioned that there were only four people during his time in WWE he put his reputation on the line for, Sasha Banks being one of them. It should be noted the interview was filmed before Sarah Banks walked out of Monday's WWE RAW broadcast.

Here is what Regal had to say:

“There’s only four people that I have ever gone to Mr. McMahon or to Triple H with whom I have said I put my reputation on.”

“I put my job on the line once for Sasha Banks. She was somebody I went because I knew her, and my first thing on the job was to hire this lady. I said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, you can fire me.’ She’s not one of them. That was a separate thing.”

“I’ve only put my cards for people where I’ve gone and said, ‘Look, I can’t tell you if they’re going to draw you any money, but they are incredible at what they do. They are professional. They will always be there. They will represent the company well, everything that you could want out of a person’, and two of them were Bryan, and Claudio was the second. So that’s how much I think of him.”

“I just think that he needs to do whatever he feels is right for his family. If my words mean anything, again, it’s not about what you think is right or wrong, if nothing else, to have the stabilizing influence of a 100% professional person who everybody can look up to and watch and learn from and learn everything that you could possibly want to be as a professional.”

“He dresses like a star. As a human being, he speaks five languages perfectly. He can represent your company anywhere. That’s before we even get into the ring. If you don’t think that, maybe there’s something wrong somewhere. If I had any clout anywhere, I would sacrifice some of the money from that roster, and this may sound horrible, to get him.”

William Regal Tells In-Depth Story Of How Bryan Danielson Brought Him Into AEW

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling indu [...]

— Guy Incognito Apr 07, 2022 10:43AM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #aew #william regal #sasha banks
https://wrestlr.me/76241/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π