UPDATE: Naomi Was Originally Scheduled To Win Six Pack Challenge Before Walking Out Following Sasha Banks Outburst In Vince McMahon's Office

More information has come out about the Sasha Banks / Naomi incident at tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, with insiders over at Fightful following up on PWInsider's previous reports about the situation.

The report reads:

Tonight's Raw main event changed after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the show, we're told.

Those that we've heard from at tonight's WWE Raw, WWE Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks wasn't satisfied with creative associated with her plans for the evening. As Fightful Select reported, Sasha was to be involved in a six pack challenge with Naomi, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki ASH. During the Raw broadcast, it was announced, then changed to Asuka vs. Becky Lynch and said that "Sasha Banks and Naomi left the building."

We're told that Sasha Banks had a meeting with Vince McMahon and voiced her displeasure about a situation, and wouldn't budge on her stance. Vince McMahon was also said to be unwilling to budge.

We haven't specifically heard that Naomi was involved, but that she and Sasha Banks left before the start of the show.

It's worth noting that as of the time that the WWE Raw rundowns went out, there was no assigned producer or referee for the main event match. It was also highlighted in red, indicating a change could be happening.

We're told that there were hastily produced segments to set up the change, but they were also reflected in the rundowns that were handed out before the show.

By the time it was announced on WWE TV, word had made way outside the company. Several people backstage at the show confirmed to Fightful that the duo left.

In an update, we've learned that Naomi was actually scheduled to win the match.