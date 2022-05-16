WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out Of WWE RAW Was "Palpable All Day", Tensions High

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

As previously reported, tonight's WWE RAW is currently the talk of the pro wrestling world, not for what took place on the broadcast but what happened backstage. 

WWE has confirmed reports that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW in a non-scripted incident forcing the company to change plans for the main event of the flagship broadcast. Insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter is reporting that the incident was brewing all day and was a result of something that upset the duo:

"Source notes the WWE statement regarding the Sasha / Naomi walkout is just the baseline of the details. The tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both superstars upset at something that transpired. More details will come out in due time on this."

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 16, 2022 10:55PM


