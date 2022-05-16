WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE Will Soon Be Selling His Neck Tattoo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

Cody Rhodes Reveals WWE Will Soon Be Selling His Neck Tattoo

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes revealed in a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated that the official WWE Shop will soon be selling his Nightmare Family neck tattoo. Here is what he said:

“Vince [McMahon] hasn’t said anything [negative] about the tattoo. I’ve been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce [Prichard] and Michael Hayes. Even Randy [Orton] hasn’t said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn’t a tattoo guy and he was covered. But it’s a good thing to have. Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That’s what it is. When I was here before, everyone tried to tell me who I was. That wasn’t a bad thing—I was searching, too. Now I’m reaching my final form. That’s why I am sticking to my guns about my character, keeping it as close as possible to who I am. But I’ll promise you this—I’m not getting another one.”

Source: fightful.com
#wwe #cody rhodes
