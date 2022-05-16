📸 PHOTO: Steve Blackman Makes Rare Appearance At Indy Event

Former WWE Attitude Era star Steve Blackman made a rare appearance on Sunday night at MCW’s Spring Fever show in Millersville, Maryland. The former WWE Hardcore Champion is rarely seen in public these days, so it was a real treat for those in attendance.
Both Matt Hardy and Rikishi posted photos of themselves with Blackman on social media, Hardy tweeted, “Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays. As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING!”
Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays.— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 16, 2022
As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING! pic.twitter.com/8dgx1RJQ2i
⚡ Real Life Fight Breaks Out At Indy Event, Watch NJPW Capital Collision Pre-Show, Yankee Doodle Slamboree Announced
- A fight broke out at the recent IWE Pro-wrestling show this weekend in Augusta, GA. A fan attacked Joe Black with a headbutt, which then l [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 15, 2022 08:35AM