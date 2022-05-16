Nikki Bella's America's Got Talent: Extreme Canceled By NBC

America's Got Talent: Extreme which featured WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella as a judge alongside Simon Cowell has been canceled and will not be returning for a second season.
The news was revealed during today's NBC Upfront presentation. Nikki will move on to other NBCUniversal projects and has been revealed as a host ofUSA Network’s Barmageddon which is executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly.
Below is a synopsis for the show:
“In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Shelton and Daly will offer words of encouragement – and heckling, of course – to their celebrity friends. On occasion, they might even step in to show off their skills and play a game or two. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they did not win, at least they had a ton of fun trying.”