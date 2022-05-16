Nikki Bella's America's Got Talent: Extreme Canceled By NBC

America's Got Talent: Extreme which featured WWE Hall Of Famer Nikki Bella as a judge alongside Simon Cowell has been canceled and will not be returning for a second season.

The news was revealed during today's NBC Upfront presentation. Nikki will move on to other NBCUniversal projects and has been revealed as a host ofUSA Network’s Barmageddon which is executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly.

Below is a synopsis for the show: