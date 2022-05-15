A Title Change And Return Took Place At NJPW Capital Collision

- During Saturday's NJPW Capital Collision, Hiroshi Tanahashi put his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line in a four-way match featuring Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Juice Robinson in the main event. The match resulted in Robinson winning the title to become a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

- Also during the event, former AEW star Lio Rush made a surprise return to NJPW at the Capital Collision event. He noted that as soon as he is cleared to compete he is coming for those in the Junior Heavyweight Division. Rush has not competed in a ring since January when he suffered a separated shoulder.

