Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 14, 2022

NJPW Capital Collision Results - May 14, 2022, New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Crowned

NJPW Capital Collision took place May 14 from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Check out the full results from the event, courtesy of Fightful

- Karl Fredericks defeated Ren Narita

- Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & Danny Limelight) defeated Fred Rosser, Tanga Loa, David Finlay, Yuya Uemura, & The DKC

- Chase Owens defeated The Great-O-Khan

- TMDK (JONAH, Bad Dude Tito, Mikey Nicholls, & Shane Haste) defeated The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, & Aaron Henare)

- Brody King defeated Minoru Suzuki

- Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Kingston

- BULLET CLUB (Jay White & Hikuleo) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Rocky Romero)

- IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Juice Robinson defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi (c), Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay


