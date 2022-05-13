WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Big E Could Be Out Of Action For A Long Time If He Requires Surgery
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 13, 2022
We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March.
During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was mentioned that if Big E does require neck surgery it could keep him out for a very long time:
“Big E released news that his C-1 vertebrae is not healing as well as hoped for. He will remain in a neck brace for the next four to six weeks with the hope things get better and he can avoid neck fusion surgery. Depending on the type of surgery they would do, fusion surgery could mean anywhere from six to about 15 months on the shelf but usually is more than a year.”
May 13 - We recently reported that former WWE Champion Big E took to social media to share that his neck hasn't been healing as well as hoped after suffering a broken neck on SmackDown back in March. During t[...]
May 13 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The show will feature all the fallout from last weekend's WrestleMania Backlash. WWE has anno[...]
May 13 - WWE has officially today released details of the hotel and fan experience packages that can be purchased for the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event which will take place at Principality Stadiu[...]
May 13 - - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "got into it" with a young fan at a recent WWE Saturday Night Main Event that was held in Trenton, New Jersey. The official WWE Twitter shared footage [...]
May 13 - Former WWE Superstar Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. Daily, during which he discussed his WWE released and admitted he has "no idea what’s out there" in regards to his fu[...]
May 13 - AEW broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group are forming a 50-50 joint venture to create a new premium sports offering in the UK and Ireland, which could see WWE and AEW disturbed on the [...]
May 13
Backstage Discussion On Roman Reigns Next Opponent We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]
May 13 - We reported on Thursday, that WWE Undipited Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event following the news he has signed a new contract and will be ta[...]
May 13 - - Have you ever imagined Jon Moxley as a cat?, no neither had we until this viral photo of a cat looking like Moxley surfaced on Twitter. Somebody has also added a jacket in a follow-up photo: [...]
May 13 - - AEW star Eddie Kingston posted the following on Twitter in response to a fan who posted a photo of a sign which read "Welcome Home Cheater", captioned, "Eddie Kingston when Jon Moxley asks him to te[...]
May 12 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, a number of matches were announced for next week’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode below: - IMPACT Tag Team [...]
May 12 - Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, three new matches have been officially announced for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view event, which takes place on June 19, 2022 from The Fairgrounds in Na[...]
May 12
IMPACT Wrestling Results - May 12, 2022 IMPACT Wrestling results 5/12, courtesy of Wrestling Observer: The next contender for the Impact World title will be crowned Thursday in a Gauntlet for the Gold match with the winner challenging cham[...]
May 12 - IMPACT Wrestling results 5/12, courtesy of Wrestling Observer: The next contender for the Impact World title will be crowned Thursday in a Gauntlet for the Gold match with the winner challenging cham[...]
May 12 - Former WWE broadcast Renee Paquette was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston. During the interview, she was asked about the potential of going to All Elite Wrestling where her husband Jon Moxley [...]
May 12 - Mustafa Ali recently returned to WWE television on RAW to begin a feud with Theory. During an interview on the WWE El Brunch podcast, Ali commented on why he returned and wanted this feud with Th[...]
May 12 - AEW star Frankie Kazarian will make his return to IMPACT Wrestling this weekend as the Citrus Brawl set of TV tapings which will take place on Friday and Saturday from the Osceola Heritage Park Events[...]
May 12 - - IMPACT Wrestling has decided on the date and location for this year's Against All Odds pay-per-view. Fightful Select reports that the big event will take place on July 1, 2022 in Atlanta, with TV ta[...]
May 12 - AEW star Jack Evans was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, during which he discussed his time in All Elite Wrestling and how due to the COVID-19 pandemic he become lazy outside of the ring. Evan[...]
May 12 - - We reported earlier that Roman Reigns is reportedly not going to be working the upcoming Hell In A Cell premium live event in June. WWE has seemingly confirmed this as the Undisputed Universal Champ[...]
May 12 - AEW star and FTW champion Ricky Starks was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, during which he discussed representing the legacy of the FTW title and what it means to hold it, check out[...]
May 12 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV tonight. Below is the schedule for tonight: - IMPACT in 60 looking at the X division at 7 PM ET. - The all-new IMPACT Wrestling epi[...]
May 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has responded to reports that he is in bad health on his social media, telling fans such news is "totally untrue" and they shouldn't be concerned. He tweeted[...]
May 12 - The viewership for the May 11 episode of AEW Dynamite has been revealed, and the 2-hour broadcast on TBS pulled in 840,000 viewers, which is up from the 833,000 viewers in the week previous. The key [...]