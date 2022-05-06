Big E Provides Update On His Broken Neck, Not Healing As Expected

Former WWE Champion Big E has provided an update on his broken neck and reveals that things are not healing as doctors would expect.

Back in March, Big E broke his neck on SmackDown when Ridge Holland suplexed on the outside of the ring. At the time it was feared he may require surgery which would keep him out of the ring for a significant period of time. By some miracle, doctors told Big E he wouldn't need surgery but would need to remain in a neck brace to allow his C1 to heal.

In a tweet today, Big E has revealed that his C1 isn’t healing as well as hoped, so he will remain in a neck brace for another 4-6 weeks which hopefully will avoid the need for neck fusion surgery.

"For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be."

WNS wishes Big E all the best in his recovery.