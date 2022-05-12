Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The belief is he will generally not work smaller WWE Live events, especially if they are in markets not deemed big enough. In regards to television, the picture is still unclear although we do know Reigns will be taking an extended period off over the summer but is still advertised to work Money In The Bank and SummerSlam.
WWE’s next premium live event is Hell in a Cell on June 5 in Chicago and Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Reigns will not be working the show:
“Basically, Roman Reigns is not going to be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show [Hell in a Cell]. He will be doing pay-per-views this summer. Even though he was removed from all the advertising after June 24…in Austin…he’s been removed from all advertising from house shows, TVs, and everything except for the two stadium shows. He will do TVs to build up those shows. It’s not like he’s not going to be on TV, but he’s not going to be doing a lot of dates and from what I understand, the shows he will be on eventually probably sooner rather than later, they’ll start advertising him. The dates will be known. It’s not like it’s going to be like, they’re going to put him on TV without advertising him. That’s the basic situation.”
Yeah, I think he’s going to be on more shows than Lesnar, but not appreciably more….No singles champion. When he was in the pay-per-view, he said after the pay-per-view that this may be the last time he does a six-man tag with The Usos. He’s not planning on anything like that. The next championship match will be on July 2nd. So, they have all these house shows with no champion.”