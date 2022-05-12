Update On Roman Reigns' WWE Scheduled, Off Hell In A Cell PPV

Since the news that Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract, which will see him work a reduced schedule, there has been much speculation over his status and what events he will work going forward.

The belief is he will generally not work smaller WWE Live events, especially if they are in markets not deemed big enough. In regards to television, the picture is still unclear although we do know Reigns will be taking an extended period off over the summer but is still advertised to work Money In The Bank and SummerSlam.

WWE’s next premium live event is Hell in a Cell on June 5 in Chicago and Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Reigns will not be working the show: