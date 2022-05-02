WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ryback to Vince McMahon: "Your clock is ticking, old man."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 02, 2022
Former WWE star Ryback took to Twitter today to rant about Vince McMahon. Here's what he had to say:
“@VinceMcMahon like most promoters has an insatiable urge to have control. He had no control watching his mom get beat up as a child, which is a horrendous thing for a kid to witness, as their wh*re mom tries to make ends meet. Vince has failed to evolve. F*ck you old man.
It’s so crazy how many people are ok with a psycho billionaire toying with innocent people’s lives and whoring out a human circus, but can’t stand the actual truth of that man’s psychological weakness. 48 Laws of Power. Your clock is ticking old man. You take nothing with you.”
Ryback got backlash for mentioning Vince McMahon's mother, but he responded with:
“If a man broke into your house & was going to hurt your family would you just sit there and be positive & loving or would you do what we needed to be done?” He further added that the years of torment WWE put him through are coming full circle. 6 years of evil that many of you can’t see, so it’s best to not judge off 1 thing that needed to be done. The truth will win”
