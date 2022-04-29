WWE Live Results Newcastle, England (4/28), Ring Rope Breaks!
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2022
WWE returned to Newcastle, England on Thursday for a live event with results from the show below:
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus
- Aliyah defeated Shotzi
- Gunther defeated Sami Zayn
- Naomi defeated Natalya
- RK-Bro defeated The Usos (Non-Title)
-
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet retained over Butch
-
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte Flair by DQ.
- Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley. The
top ring rope broke during this match leading to a nasty fall to the outside of the ring for Lashley.
