Ring Rope Breaks During WWE Live Event, Bobby Lashley Takes Scary Bump
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2022
During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope.
During a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both men bounced off the ring ropes and the top rope snapped which caused Lashley to fall headfirst out of the ring to the mat.
He was WWE medical team and seemed okay, and was allowed to continue the match. The incident appeared to be a malfunction and not planned.
