Ring Rope Breaks During WWE Live Event, Bobby Lashley Takes Scary Bump

He was WWE medical team and seemed okay, and was allowed to continue the match. The incident appeared to be a malfunction and not planned.

During a match involving Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre both men bounced off the ring ropes and the top rope snapped which caused Lashley to fall headfirst out of the ring to the mat.

During a WWE Live event at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle upon Tyne, England there was a scary moment involving a ring rope.

Anthony Ogogo Struggled With Suicidal Thoughts Following Boxing Retirement

AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that fo[...] Apr 28 - AEW star Anthony Ogogo recently took part in an interview with Independent UK, revealing that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that fo[...]

Madcap Moss Asked If He's Considered Doing Stand-Up Comedy

During a recent interview with El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about comedy relating to his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up[...] Apr 28 - During a recent interview with El Brunch, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss was asked about comedy relating to his gimmick and if he would like to do stand-up[...]

W. Morrissey Raves About His Time In IMPACT Wrestling

During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT[...] Apr 28 - During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey (Big Cass) opened up about delivering some of his best work ever in IMPACT[...]

WWE NXT UK Star Set To Leave The Brand Soon

During tonight's NXT UK episode, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin were involved in a contract signing for their upcoming rematch for th[...] Apr 28 - During tonight's NXT UK episode, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin were involved in a contract signing for their upcoming rematch for th[...]

WWE Reveals New Logo For SummerSlam 2022

WWE has resigned the SummerSlam premium live event logo ahead of the big event in July. SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan S[...] Apr 28 - WWE has resigned the SummerSlam premium live event logo ahead of the big event in July. SummerSlam 2022 takes place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan S[...]

WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced th[...] Apr 28 - WWE issued the following: WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend 04/28/2022 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced th[...]

Ember Moon Reveals WWE Had Meetings About Female Wrestlers Needing To Be Sexier, Describes Working In WWE As "Eating A Sh** Sandwich"

Ember Moon was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the end of her run with WWE. My last four months was just on[...] Apr 28 - Ember Moon was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about the end of her run with WWE. My last four months was just on[...]

Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) Looking To Get Back In The Ring

During the recent Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, Taylor Rotunda better known as WWE Superstar Bo Dallas was asked if he will return to the ri[...] Apr 28 - During the recent Love of Wrestling convention in the UK, Taylor Rotunda better known as WWE Superstar Bo Dallas was asked if he will return to the ri[...]

ROH Stars Spotted Backstage At Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor wrestlers were backstage during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen during the broadcast, Bobby Cruise took up ring ann[...] Apr 28 - Ring of Honor wrestlers were backstage during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As seen during the broadcast, Bobby Cruise took up ring ann[...]

Adam Scherr On The Buzz Around Control Your Narrative

Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr talked about the hype surrounding Cont[...] Apr 28 - Adam Scherr, better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, Scherr talked about the hype surrounding Cont[...]

Jim Ross Will Be Working With The Rock On A New Project

During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed he will be working on a project for The Rock's company (Seven Bucks Productions) soo[...] Apr 28 - During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed he will be working on a project for The Rock's company (Seven Bucks Productions) soo[...]

A Few WWE Superstars Have Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19 Recently

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed there have been "at least a couple" of WWE Superstars who have missed events recently due [...] Apr 28 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed there have been "at least a couple" of WWE Superstars who have missed events recently due [...]

Mick Foley Reflects On Argument He Once Had With Jonathan Coachman

Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachm[...] Apr 28 - Mick Foley joined the Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha podcast recently during which he reflected on an argument he once had with Jonathan Coachm[...]

SPOILERS For Friday's Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episod[...] Apr 28 - All Elite Wrestling taped tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania immediately after Wednesday's episod[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander Defends!

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that[...] Apr 28 - IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new episode on AXS TV and also the company's Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the matches that[...]

AEW Dynamite Reportedly "Heavily Rewritten" Due To Adam Page Absence

Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would n[...] Apr 28 - Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS had to be "heavily rewritten" due to the absence of Adam Page who revealed hours before the show he would n[...]

MVP Slams Fans Comparing Omos To The Great Khali, Says He Has "Huge Potential"

Omos’ new manager MVP has responded to comparisons being made that Omos is similar in-ring style to WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali, calling a[...] Apr 28 - Omos’ new manager MVP has responded to comparisons being made that Omos is similar in-ring style to WWE Hall Of Famer The Great Khali, calling a[...]

Mercedes Martinez Explains Why She Signed With WWE Over AEW In 2020

Mercedes Martinez was the latest guest on this week’s "AEW Unrestricted" podcast during which she touched upon why she signed with WWE over AEW [...] Apr 28 - Mercedes Martinez was the latest guest on this week’s "AEW Unrestricted" podcast during which she touched upon why she signed with WWE over AEW [...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 27 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time we’re live from Philadelphia and [...] Apr 27 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. This time we’re live from Philadelphia and [...]

CM Punk Announced As Hangman Adam Page's Challenger At Double or Nothing

Breaking news coming out of AEW Dynamite as it has been made official that at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas Nevada, CM Punk will challenge [...] Apr 27 - Breaking news coming out of AEW Dynamite as it has been made official that at Double or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas Nevada, CM Punk will challenge [...]

Tony Khan Believes AEW x NJPW Events Brings Things "Full Circle" Back to WCW-NJPW Partnership

Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership[...] Apr 27 - Tony Khan was recently interviewed about working with NJPW, and believes AEW's partnership brings things "full circle" back to WCW’s partnership[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Wasn’t A Fan Of Working In Japan

During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he wasn’t a fan of wrestling for Japanese audie[...] Apr 27 - During the latest edition of his “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he wasn’t a fan of wrestling for Japanese audie[...]

AEW Production Truck Involved In Car Accident

The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia. Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with[...] Apr 27 - The AEW production truck was involved in a car accident today in Philadelphia. Reports from those at the scene suggest nobody was seriously hurt with[...]