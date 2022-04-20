Update On Why AEW Likely Hasn't Signed Bray Wyatt Yet

His asking price is very high. https://t.co/VNZJAy9hn4

This led to a fan asking about Wyatt, and Meltzer said he has a “very high” asking price.

In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would likely be interested in “almost any” top AEW stars in reference to WWE being interesting in bringing FTR back .

» More News From This Feed

Tony Khan Provides Big Update On His Direction For Ring Of Honor

AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he i[...] Apr 20 - AEW President Tony Khan was recently a guest on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox where he talked about Ring Of Honor and the fact that he i[...]

Alan Angels Comments On Rumors That The Dark Order Was Going To Break Up In 2021

AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 20[...] Apr 20 - AEW star Alan Angels was recently interviewed on Missing The Marks podcast during which he touched upon the rumors of the Dark Order breaking up in 20[...]

DDP Reveals He Bestowed Randy Orton With Variation Of The Diamond Cutter For His Finisher

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trade[...] Apr 20 - Diamond Dallas Page has revealed the it was he who encouraged Randy Orton to use a variation of the Diamond Cutter, which for Orton has been his trade[...]

Two Matches And Moose Segment Announced For Thursday’s IMPACT Wrestling

Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Sp[...] Apr 20 - Two matches have been announced for Thursday’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Trey Miguel will team up with Laredo Kid to go up against “Sp[...]

📸 PHOTO: Johnny Gargano Visited The WWE Performance Center

Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill.[...] Apr 20 - Johnny Gargano paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday prior to the WWE NXT 2.0 episode. He was joined on his visit with his baby Quill.[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Coffin Match, Owen Hart Qualifiers, CM Punk In Action, More

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the fu[...] Apr 20 - All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with another edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS which will feature a coffin match in the main event. Check out the fu[...]

Update On Why AEW Likely Hasn't Signed Bray Wyatt Yet

In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touc[...] Apr 20 - In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touc[...]

Jim Ross Praises Hollywood Hogan As A Character

During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I real[...] Apr 20 - During the latest episode of Grilling J.R., Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan's "Hollywood Hogan" gimmick being the best of his career. “I real[...]

Brian Cage Wants To Be On AEW and ROH TV Simultaneously

Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Abs[...] Apr 20 - Brian Cage was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about wanting to appear on both ROH and AEW programming. “Abs[...]

MVP Celebrates 4/20 Day With "Legalize It" Rap Song

MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18[...] Apr 20 - MVP is celebrating 4/20 with a new rap song titled, "Legalize it" encouraging the government to legalize weed across the United States. Currently, 18[...]

Armando Alejandro Estrada Files Trademark On His Ring Name

As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising p[...] Apr 20 - As of April 14th, former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada filed to trademark his ring name with the USPTO for entertainment and merchandising p[...]

Cody Rhodes Says Taking Himself Out Of AEW World Title Picture Was A Mistake, "I'm The Best Wrestler In The World."

Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in h[...] Apr 20 - Cody Rhodes was recently a guest on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the AEW EVP role not being right for him at this point in h[...]

GCW Announces Date Of 2022 Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament[...] Apr 20 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that this year's Deathmatch Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on June 4th as part of the Tournament[...]

Tony Khan Discusses Possibility of AEW/ROH Crossover Event

Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Rin[...] Apr 20 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, where he spoke about the possibility of sending Bryan Danielson and CM Punk over to Rin[...]

Booker T Defends WWE's Choice To Rename Austin Theory

Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory."[...] Apr 20 - Booker T took to the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he spoke about Austin Theory's ring name being shortened to just "Theory."[...]

AEW's Youngest Signee, 16 Year Old Nick Wayne, Reveals He Has To Graduate High School For Contract To Go Into Effect

16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrest[...] Apr 20 - 16 year old Nick Wayne became the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling in history, with his contract going into effect when the young wrest[...]

Josh Alexander Is Tired Of People Using IMPACT Wrestling As A Stepping Stone

Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping sto[...] Apr 20 - Josh Alexander was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about being bothered that people use IMPACT Wrestling has a stepping sto[...]

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Currently Dealing With Health Issues

During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with heal[...] Apr 20 - During the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is currently dealing with heal[...]

Maria Kanellis Reveals She's Been In Contact With Tony Khan Since ROH Purchase

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There h[...] Apr 20 - Maria Kanellis recently spoke with James Lascuola of PW Ponderings, where she spoke about the new owner of Ring of Honor, Tony Khan. “There h[...]

Road Dogg Recalls Joining D-Generation X, Billy Gunn's Nickname and The Montreal Screwjob

On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the ar[...] Apr 20 - On the most recent episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob. “When you go to the ar[...]

Booker T Explains Why He Believes Getting Booked On AEW Dark Is A Demotion

Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell ye[...] Apr 20 - Booker T spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast this week to explain why he believes that a wrestler appearing on AEW Dark is a demotion. “Hell ye[...]

Jay Lethal Wants To Be In The ROH World Title Picture

Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to m[...] Apr 20 - Jay Lethal was a guest on Casual Conversations, where he spoke about getting paired up with Sonjay Dutt in AEW. “That idea was presented to m[...]

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.09 Released

For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2[...] Apr 20 - For those of you who have already picked up WWE 2K22: a new patch is available. Read the official rundown from 2K of what the update entails: WWE2[...]

Mick Foley Reveals Top 5 Favorite Wrestlers Of All Time

Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One o[...] Apr 20 - Mick Foley was a guets on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, where he got a major back adjustment while discussing wrestling related topics. One o[...]