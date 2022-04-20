Update On Why AEW Likely Hasn't Signed Bray Wyatt Yet
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2022
In regards to why former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) hasn't signed with any major promotion as yet, specifically AEW, Dave Meltzer touched on the subject with fans and said WWE would likely be interested in “almost any” top AEW stars in reference to
WWE being interesting in bringing FTR back.
This led to a fan asking about Wyatt, and Meltzer said he has a “very high” asking price.
