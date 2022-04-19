WWE Interested In Bringing Back FTR

Fightful is reporting that WWE has an interest in bringing back FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

Their AEW contracts are due to expire in a matter of months although they do have a one-year option that can be extended by the company. It remains unclear right now if AEW will do so.

Dax was recently asked if he would ever return to WWE. Interestingly he responded, "Yes, If the money and circumstances were right…" although such a statement might be a way to bargain a better deal with AEW.

Would you like to see FTR back in WWE?