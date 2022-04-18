Eric Young Says His Price Tag Is Too High For A WWE Return

Eric Young was recently interviewed by VL Media in France, where he was asked if he would consider returning to WWE.

“I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think they want me back though. Besides, my price would be too high for them. They wouldn’t be able to afford it. Obviously, there are tons of guys there that I would love to work with. For example, Seth Rollins, with whom I had the chance to work when he was still very young. I worked with him ten or twelve years ago in Iowa for an indie show. There’s a ton of crazy, crazy talented people there. I would jump at the opportunity, but I don’t think they can afford me to be honest.”

On similarities between Violent By Design and SAnitY: