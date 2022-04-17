Jonathan Gresham Unable To Appear At PROGRESS Wrestling Events Due To Injury Sustained At AEW Battle Of The Belts II

Regrettably, due to injury, Jonathan Gresham is not medically cleared to make the trip to the UK this weekend. Replacements will be named shortly for both #AtlasWeekend events. Our champion WILL be back in action at Chapter 134 on Sunday May 15th. pic.twitter.com/pxGNAIs3YP

“Hello everyone. Unfortunately, I will not be able to make it to England this weekend for the Sunday and Monday events due to an injury. I have not been cleared to compete. So I do want to apologize to PROGRESS and the fans for not making it this weekend. I really wanted to, but my health comes first and I have to take a little time off. Once I’m cleared, I’ll definitely be back.”

Gresham appeared in a video put up by PROGRESS Wrestling announcing that he will not be working this weekend's events as previously scheduled, but will be there for next month's Chapter 134 event.

Following a report that Jonathan Gresham had suffered an injury during AEW's Battle of the Belts II event, it has been confirmed.

Rob Gronkowski Wants A Tag-Team Match Either With Or Against The Rock

Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...] Apr 17 - Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ, where the topic of a possible WWE return came up. Here's what the former four-time NFL Superbowl Champion had to say: “It would definitely be a tag te[...]

List Of Producers For Post-WrestleMania RAW and SmackDown Segments/Matches Revealed

Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...] Apr 17 - Fightful Select has obtained and released the list of producers who worked on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively this week. You can read who produced what below. RAW After Mania producers: - Domi[...]

Ian Riccaboni Praises Delirious For His Hard Work As New Era Of ROH Approaches

Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...] Apr 17 - Ian Riccaboni has taken to Twitter to praise Delirious for his work with Ring of Honor amidst the news that ROH will be airing it's final show as part of the Sinclair network. There were a lot of f[...]

Jeff Cobb Issues Challenge To FTR: "I Wouldn't Mind Having The Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships Too."

Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...] Apr 17 - Jeff Cobb recently did an online meet-and-greet, where he got the opportunity to speak about respecting FTR. “As a tag team, I respect (FTR) as wrestlers. They put on great matches, they don&[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Laughed Off Botched Stunner At WrestleMania, Was Told Not To Wrestle For Months But Insisted On It

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Vince McMahon insisted upon wrestling at WrestleMania 38 months in advance, despite many close to him and on the creative team trying to convince him not t[...]

Roman Reigns Breaks Character At Live Event, Asks Fans Not To Post Video, They Do Anyway

It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by fans who attended the most recent WWE live event that Roman Reigns has broke character yet again, following the previous character break that took place in his hometown of Pens[...]

Footage Of LA Knight/Mace Repackaging Surfaces

Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...] Apr 17 - Following the news that of LA Knight and Mace getting repackaged during a dark segment on SmackDown, footage has now surfaced of the segment. The segment involves the establishing Knight's motivation[...]

Adam Cole Discusses Not Wanting To Give Up Twitch Account Despite WWE Mandate

Adam Cole recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about WWE's mandate to take away talent's Twitch accounts and other outside projects. “It was in some ways mentioned to me about Twit[...] Apr 17 - Adam Cole recently sat down with Fightful, where he spoke about WWE's mandate to take away talent's Twitch accounts and other outside projects. “It was in some ways mentioned to me about Twit[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Why Paul Heyman Never Joined TNA, Talks Untimely Passing Of Chris Candido

Jeff Jarrett took some time on the most recent My World podcast to discuss why Paul Heyman never joined TNA. “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of[...] Apr 17 - Jeff Jarrett took some time on the most recent My World podcast to discuss why Paul Heyman never joined TNA. “Never could afford it. I just knew – same with Jim Ross, same with a lot of[...]

Wheeler Yuta Recalls Traveling With Nick Gage In The Independent Scene

Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene. “Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine hu[...] Apr 17 - Wheeler Yuta was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about traveling with Nick Gage on the independent scene. “Nick Gage is incredible, he is one of the most real, genuine hu[...]

Pro Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Results

Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...] Apr 17 - Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...]

NJPW Apologizes To Fans Following Windy City Riot Streaming Issues

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...] Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...]

Ian Riccaboni Talks ROH's Future Vision

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...] Apr 17 - ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...]

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name For NXT 2.0. Star

WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...] Apr 17 - WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...]

NJPW Windy City Riot Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...] Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...]

Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Champion Checked For Concussion Following Match

The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was reportedly checked out[...] Apr 17 - The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was reportedly checked out[...]

Eddie Kingston Arrives At NJPW Windy City Riot, Challenges Tomohiro Ishii

Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before being interrupted. Following his successful match, [...] Apr 17 - Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before being interrupted. Following his successful match, [...]

Bret Hart To Manage FTR In June

It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10th in Webster, MA. The team of FTR are slated to t[...] Apr 17 - It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10th in Webster, MA. The team of FTR are slated to t[...]

SHP Candy Paint Results

SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield*cWo ([...] Apr 17 - SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield*cWo ([...]

WWE Live Event Results (4/16/2022)

WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Title[...] Apr 17 - WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Title[...]

Shota Umino Returns To NJPW

Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019, when he participated in the Young Lion Cup. This [...] Apr 17 - Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019, when he participated in the Young Lion Cup. This [...]

William Regal & Conrad Thompson Launching New Podcast

William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be fea[...] Apr 17 - William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be fea[...]

ETU Wrestling: Era Of The Unexpected Results

ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as follows: *NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship:[...] Apr 17 - ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as follows: *NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship:[...]