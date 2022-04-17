Notes On AEW Battle Of The Belts II: Champion Checked For Concussion Following Match

– Satnam Singh will continue to appear on AEW programming in the short term. It’s been said that there is hope that Singh will continue to improve in his current role.

– At this time, there’s no word on whether or not Dalton Castle has been signed under the Tony Khan umbrella.

– ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was reportedly checked out for a concussion following his title defense against Dalton Castle. The thought is that the injury must have been sustained during a gutwrench sequence early in the match. There is no word on his status other than he was not immediately cleared.

The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event.

Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...] Apr 17 - Pro Wrestling Revolver held their Swerve's House event on April 16th from the Horizon Events Center in Cuve, IA. The show aired on FITE TV. The results are as follows: - IMPACT World Championship:[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...] Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued the following apology for their video stream having issues during Windy City Riot's broadcast on FITE TV. New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologises for the persis[...]

ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...] Apr 17 - ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about his history with Ring of Honor. “I’m 35 so for about half of my adult life I’v[...]

WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...] Apr 17 - WWE has filed a trademark on the ring name Cruz Del Torio as of April 12th for entertainment services. Cruz Del Torio is the new ring name of Legado Del Fantasma's Raul Mendoza. The full filing is a[...]

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...] Apr 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Windy City Riot EVent from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. The results are as follows: - CHAOS (Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero) def. The DKC and Kevin[...]

The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was reportedly checked out[...] Apr 17 - The following notes were reported on Fightful Select pertaining to last night's AEW Battle of the Belts II event. – ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Greshman was reportedly checked out[...]

Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before being interrupted. Following his successful match, [...] Apr 17 - Following a victory against Minoru Suzuki in the co-main event of NJPW Windy City Riot, Tomohiro Ishii didn't get a lot of time to celebrate before being interrupted. Following his successful match, [...]

It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10th in Webster, MA. The team of FTR are slated to t[...] Apr 17 - It was announced by Big Time Wrestling that Bret "The Hitman" Hart will manage the team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler during their match on June 10th in Webster, MA. The team of FTR are slated to t[...]

SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield*cWo ([...] Apr 17 - SHP held their Candy Paint event on April 15th. The results are as follows: *Ultimate Opportunity Ladder Match: Dyln McKay def. Frank Bonetti and GG Everson and Nick Grande and Ryan Redfield*cWo ([...]

WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Title[...] Apr 17 - WWE held a live event from the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA on April 16th. The results are as follows: WWE / Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Women's Title[...]

Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019, when he participated in the Young Lion Cup. This [...] Apr 17 - Shota Umino has returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling, accepting the Jay Open Challenge at Windy City Riot. Umino had not competed for NJPW since 2019, when he participated in the Young Lion Cup. This [...]

William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be fea[...] Apr 17 - William Regal and Conrad Thompson are collaborating for a new podcast, with a preview episode dropping on March 31st earlier this year. The “Gentleman Villain” William Regal will be fea[...]

ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as follows: *NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship:[...] Apr 17 - ETU Wrestling brought their Era of the Unexpected event on April 16th from the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The results are as follows: *NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship:[...]

It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...] Apr 17 - It was previously reported nearly two years ago that a documentary about the life of Vince McMahon would be released in four parts at some point. Very few details about the project have come to light[...]

It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. This show goes[...] Apr 17 - It is being reported by FanByte that Alberto El Patron is on his way back to professional wrestling. This comes in the form of a planned appearance at AAA Triplemania XXX in Monterrey. This show goes[...]

Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament were to go a little differen[...] Apr 17 - Tony Khan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that the original plans for Ruby Soho's qualifying match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament were to go a little differen[...]

It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn't been an official[...] Apr 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that this weekend's regularly scheduled episode of Ring of Honor TV is set to be the last on Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates. While there hasn't been an official[...]

It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro is reportedly going to be going by the name Katana [...] Apr 16 - It is being reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray are slated to undergo name changes as time goes on. Catanzaro is reportedly going to be going by the name Katana [...]

Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online. “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about [...] Apr 16 - Liv Morgan took to Twitter earlier today to plead with her fans not to fall for scams of people pretending to be her online. “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about [...]

It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media then congratulations! We have three title matches [...] Apr 16 - It’s Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts! If you’ve avoided spoilers for this on social media then congratulations! We have three title matches [...]

Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States. “I waited it out for a while[...] Apr 16 - Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States. “I waited it out for a while[...]

You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NXT UK tapings, fellow NXT stars Lash Legend, Ivy Ni[...] Apr 16 - You may be seeing more WWE NXT 2.0. stars appearing in NXT UK. Following NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong working the most recent set of NXT UK tapings, fellow NXT stars Lash Legend, Ivy Ni[...]

NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The results are as follows: - Kosei Fujita def. Ry[...] Apr 16 - NJPW and AJPW have combined forces to put on a supershow to celebrate Korakuen Hall's 60th Anniversary Festival. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV! The results are as follows: - Kosei Fujita def. Ry[...]

Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. “That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy th[...] Apr 16 - Johnny Knoxville was a guest on The Bump today, where he spoke about being happy about what he has done to Sami Zayn since his arrival in WWE. “That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy th[...]