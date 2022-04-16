Gunther Reveals Why He Made Move To United States

Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Fabian Aichner spoke recently with Fightful. During the interview, Gunther spoke about making the move to the United States.

“I waited it out for a while. I really like living in Europe because it’s nice for all Europeans. It has its upsides. Business-wise it was smart not to. My whole career I never did that, just jump for things right away. But it was the right time now to do it.”

Ludwig Kaiser spoke about how people in Florida drive.

“The way people drive in Florida, I gotta say. 100%. The way people drive in Florida is absolutely insane. What I love about driving in America is you can always turn right if there’s a red light, it makes so much sense. Even though people don’t really get it. That’s my biggest pet peeve, right? That’s my biggest pet peeve. Three lanes, I want to go to the right, everybody’s standing on the right lane even though they’re going straight. It’s stuff like that that really messes with me a little bit. But, no, especially Florida, I’m happy to live there. It’s awesome. I love the weather. Whenever I get away from a place with four seasons, I’m very happy. Obviously, we grew up in Hamburg, Germany. That’s north Germany. It’s cold, cloudy and cold again. So, yeah, Orlando’s awesome. America’s awesome. We’re all happy to be here.”

Fabian Aichner then said: