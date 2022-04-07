WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/7/2022): Multiverse of Matches Revisited

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 07, 2022

This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday.

The recapped matches went as follows:

- X Division Champion Trey Miguel defeated Chris Bey, Jordynne Grace, Blake Christian, Rich Swann, & Vincent in an Ultimate X match to retain the title

- Mickie James & Nick Aldis defeated Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona

- Tomohiro Ishii defeated Eddie Edwards

- Josh Alexander & JONAH defeated Moose & PCO

- Chris Sabin defeated Jay White

- The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) defeated The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

- AAA Reina de Reinas Deonna Purrazzo defeated Faby Apache to retain the title

- "Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Alex Shelley

Source: f4wonline.com
