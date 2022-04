This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday.

IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/7/2022): Multiverse of Matches Revisited

Johnny Gargano Feels Like He Only Has Five Years Left To Maximize His Legacy And Career

Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always going to love wrestling. I’m always going t[...] Apr 07 - Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always going to love wrestling. I’m always going t[...]

Dax Harwood Says Anyone Who Complains About Tony Khan Hiring Former WWE Wrestlers Is "A Fool"

During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other companies. “I think that Tony Khan is tr[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other companies. “I think that Tony Khan is tr[...]

Gail Kim Says John Laurinaitis "Just Wanted To Hang Up" After Firing Her Via Phone Call, Lost Her Passion For Wrestling

Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original stint. “I just remember being shocked becaus[...] Apr 07 - Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original stint. “I just remember being shocked becaus[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Superstar To Be Backstage At SmackDown Tomorrow After A Year+ Hiatus

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Lacey Evans last appeared on WWE television in Febr[...] Apr 07 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Lacey Evans last appeared on WWE television in Febr[...]

AEW Announces Dynamite/Rampage Return To St. Louis, Updated Touring Schedule

Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront ArenaAEW Battle of the Belts & Rampage: [...] Apr 07 - Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lakefront ArenaAEW Battle of the Belts & Rampage: [...]

Cody Rhodes Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Approaching Him After New Japan Show And Then Vanishing When The Press Appeared

Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "I have a cool Stone Cold story. The New Japan Lo[...] Apr 07 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "I have a cool Stone Cold story. The New Japan Lo[...]

William Regal Tells In-Depth Story Of How Bryan Danielson Brought Him Into AEW

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry before getting called by Bryan Danielson. "I was che[...] Apr 07 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry before getting called by Bryan Danielson. "I was che[...]

Vince McMahon Told Logan Paul After WrestleMania: "Your Future Is Here."

Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not. To be honest [...] Apr 07 - Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not. To be honest [...]

Brian Hebner On Earl Hebner Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame: "I Don't Know If It Bothers Him As Much As It Bothers Me."

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became a referee. “For me, I wanted to be in th[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became a referee. “For me, I wanted to be in th[...]

Happy Corbin Reveals How Seriously The Undertaker Takes Professional Wrestling, Triple H's Vision Of NXT

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I think [he’s taught me] just really how you car[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I think [he’s taught me] just really how you car[...]

NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results

NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata & Akio Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Satoshi K[...] Apr 07 - NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata & Akio Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Satoshi K[...]

Two Classic CZW Events Coming To PPV/On Demand Later This Month

Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND OF ULTRA VIOLENT WRESTLING – ON PAY-PER-VIEW [...] Apr 07 - Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND OF ULTRA VIOLENT WRESTLING – ON PAY-PER-VIEW [...]

Despite No Plans For It To Happen, Corey Graves Wants Pat McAfee At Survivor Series

During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Pat McAfee, who had just had a big ma[...] Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Pat McAfee, who had just had a big ma[...]

Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan."

Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and done in WWE. “I used to have a lot of fu[...] Apr 07 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and done in WWE. “I used to have a lot of fu[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Balance Between Building New Stars And Honoring The Past

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night One. “I know I’m older, but[...] Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night One. “I know I’m older, but[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 6th 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and we have an absolutely stacked card including the [...] Apr 06 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and we have an absolutely stacked card including the [...]

Seth Rollins Believes WWE RAW Is "Obnoxiously Long"

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being on RAW or Smackdown, feeling the third hour of RAW[...] Apr 06 - Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being on RAW or Smackdown, feeling the third hour of RAW[...]

NJPW Statement On Minoru Suzuki Winning ROH Television Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH Televisio[...] Apr 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH Televisio[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash

The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led to the death of one of the other drivers. Synch [...] Apr 06 - The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led to the death of one of the other drivers. Synch [...]

Two WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Reportedly Heading To The Main Roster Soon

WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them up from NXT to SmackDown. The move if decided on [...] Apr 06 - WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them up from NXT to SmackDown. The move if decided on [...]

Nash Carter Released From WWE Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

NXT star Nash Carter has been released from WWE. Fightful is reporting this latest development after Carter's wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures alleging domestic violence, citing that she "hid it for[...] Apr 06 - NXT star Nash Carter has been released from WWE. Fightful is reporting this latest development after Carter's wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures alleging domestic violence, citing that she "hid it for[...]

Booker T on Cody Rhodes in WWE: "I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward."

Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Cody Rhodes making his debut in WWE and the hype that has come with it. “I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward[...] Apr 06 - Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Cody Rhodes making his debut in WWE and the hype that has come with it. “I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage Almost Happened At Full Gear 2021

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan popped in to discuss the upcoming Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage match tonight on AEW Dynamite. "I cannot wait to see Adam Cole and Christian Cage[...] Apr 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan popped in to discuss the upcoming Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage match tonight on AEW Dynamite. "I cannot wait to see Adam Cole and Christian Cage[...]