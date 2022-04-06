Nash Carter Released From WWE Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

NXT star Nash Carter has been released from WWE.

Fightful is reporting this latest development after Carter's wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures alleging domestic violence, citing that she "hid it for a year" and even forgave him.

Carter and Wes Lee just won the NXT tag team titles for the second time in a three-way match against Imperium and the Creed Brothers at NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania Night One.

You can read more about her allegations here.