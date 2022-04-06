NXT 2.0 Star Accused Of Being Abusive, Photoed Giving Nazi Salute
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2022
At Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter won his second NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee, but behind closed doors the NXT 2.0 star is dealing with rather personal issues with his wife Kimber Lee.
Some of those issues have made their way online with Lee accusing her husband of being abusive and posting photos of his alleged physical violence. Lee's latest reveal is a photo of Carter giving the Nazi party salute and sporting a mustache in reference to Adolf Hitler.
This situation will no doubt have reached WWE management, but neither they or Carter has yet to comment on the allegations.
