News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Numbers

WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according to WrestleTix who reports that 65,653 tickets were sold.

WWE inflates their attendance numbers with stadium events to include all those in the building, which could include staff and backstage personnel, although some believe they increase beyond that also.

In comparison, WWE announced 77,899 fans in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. The actual number of tickets distributed was 65,719.

That puts the announced attendance for WrestleMania 38 at 156,352 across both nights. WrestleTix reports that the actual number of tickets distributed for two-night event was 131,372.