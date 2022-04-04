News On WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Numbers
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 04, 2022
WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
However, the announced attendance was lower than the number of tickets distributed according to
WrestleTix who reports that 65,653 tickets were sold.
WWE inflates their attendance numbers with stadium events to include all those in the building, which could include staff and backstage personnel, although some believe they increase beyond that also.
In comparison, WWE announced 77,899 fans in attendance for Night One of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday night. The actual number of tickets distributed was 65,719.
That puts the announced attendance for WrestleMania 38 at 156,352 across both nights. WrestleTix reports that the actual number of tickets distributed for two-night event was 131,372.
https://wrestlr.me/75289/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 04
Apr 04 - WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for WrestleMania 38 Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. However, the announced attendance was lower [...]
Apr 04
Apr 04 - Roman Reigns appeared to have suffered an injury during his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday. At the end of the match, Reigns co[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Main event time. We head back to Matt Boone from Rajah.com for coverage Winner-Take-All Championship Main EventRoman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Here's the coverage of one of the craziest segments of the year, courtesy of Matt Boone from Rajah.com We shoot to another commercial break a[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - The next match on the card at night two of wrestlemania saw a match from last night that was cut for time put back on the show. Sheamus & Ridge Ho[...]
Apr 03 Edge Defeats AJ Styles At Wrestlemania AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.[...]
Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs Edge put on a decent match on night two, but did it live up to the lofty expectations? For coverage, we head over to Matt Boone of Rajah.[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Wrestlemania 38 Night 2 packed all of their women's wrestling into one match as we got a four way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champioships. For[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - In one of the more entertaining celebrity matches in recent memory, Johnny Knoxville defeated former WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE NXT [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - In the second match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley became the first man in WWE to score a victory over the giant k[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - In the opening bout of Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro successfully defended their Raw Tag Team Titles in a Triple Threat Match against Alpha [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - The following is the ongoing live results of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Wrestle[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE Chief Operating Officer and 14-time World Champion Triple H made a special appearance at the start of tonight's WrestleMania 38 pay-per-[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - The following is the kickoff show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE has released their WrestleMania special episode of The Bump ahead of night two which features guests Sasha Banks, Naomi, and AJ Styles. Wat[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - AJ Styles vs. Edge will take place tonight at WrestleMania 38 Sunday, and its one of the most hotly anticipated matches on the card During an intervi[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Superstar Austin Theory shot down rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will assist him during his [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Rick Boogs suffered a nasty injury during the opening match of WWE WrestleMania 38 in Dallas on Saturday night. During the show, Michael Cole announc[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Cody Rhodes is done with working in wrestling management. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a former executive for the company which he rec[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Jeff Hardy took part in the recent Ad Free Shows media scrum during which he talked about joining AEW, his current alongside his brother Matt Hardy an[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - WWE released footage of Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38 Saturday where he would beat Seth Rollins. The behind-the-scenes footage follows Cody [...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - AEW has announced a number of matches for week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. One of those matches features Paul Wight (Big Show) returning to the ring.[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey has taken to social media to debunk reports that she walked out of the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony in anger because she found out she would[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Paul Heyman was recently interviewed on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast and explained why Vince McMahon is the greatest wrestl[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Following his No Holds Barred victory over Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin took part in a WWE[...]
Apr 03
Apr 03 - Ronda Rousey is reportedly furious that her match against Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania 38 Saturday did not headline the entertainment spectacular.[...]