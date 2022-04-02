WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2022

Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Championship in a high-paced match against Bron Breakker.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

NXT Championship
Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

After a quick commercial break, we head back inside the arena where Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett and Beth Phoenix send us to the pre-match video package for our final match.

The main event of the show for the NXT Championship is up next, as Dolph Ziggler defends the gold against former title-holder Bron Breakker in our headline bout here at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver -- and this match is coming up now.

We see Bron Breakker walking backstage and then a shot of Dolph Ziggler walking with Robert Roode by his side airs as we prepare for this headline contest.

In the arena again, we see both Breakker and Ziggler get elaborate over-the-top ring entrances for this NXT Championship main event.

With both guys in the ring, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with the headline bout of what has been up to this point an excellent NXT 2.0 special event to kick off live action as part of WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Early on we see Breakker absolutely dominating the offense, taking it to Ziggler in the ring while still managing to find time to keep Robert Roode at bay at ringside so that he is not a factor.

Ziggler ends up crotching Breakker on the top-rope to slow down his momentum. He follows that up with a backwards neck-breaker to bring Breakker off the top-rope the hard way.

Once Breakker slams down to the mat from the neck-breaker from Ziggler, "The Show Off" then slaps a rear chin lock / choke submission hold on him to slow him down even more.

Breakker tries fighting his way free and back to his feet, however as soon as he finally does, Ziggler snatches up his head and brings him down to the mat with authority with another backwards neck-breaker. Once on the mat, again we see Ziggler slap on a submission to keep Breakker down and grounded.

After dominating for another couple of minutes, we see Breakker finally start to fire up for an offensive comeback. He ends up beating Ziggler from pillar to post and nearly has him finished off after a big spear and follow-up finisher, however during the pin attempt, Roode yanks him out of the ring to break up the count.

Once on the floor, Roode tries to add insult to injury, however Breakker ends up getting the better of him, slamming him into the steel steps.

We see Breakker go from that to re-entering the ring, however he unfortunately walks directly into a FameAsser and Zig-Zag from the champ. Ziggler immediately goes for the cover from there, however Breakker somehow finds a way to kick out and keep this match alive.

The fans chant "F*ck you Ziggler! F*ck you Ziggler!" as the champ continues to beat down Breakker. He backs into a corner and begins stomping the mat ala Shawn Michaels setting up for his super kick finisher.

When he goes to march to Breakker to blast him with the kick, he lifts his head up after the last stomp and realizes Breakker has recovered and is glaring at him two feet away.

Breakker ends up getting ready to be-head Ziggler, yet somehow "The Show Off" manages to avoid the onslaught from the former champ. He blasts him with a super kick out of nowhere after sending him to an exposed turnbuckle that had the padding removed earlier in the match.

He then immediately covers him. 1-2-3. Ziggler wins. With the win, Dolph Ziggler remains the NXT Champion. Great main event.

The crowd actually popped as if the babyface won the contest, however it is heel Ziggler who retains. He is joined by Robert Roode for his post-match celebration as Breakker remains down and out.

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett run us through some of the key highlights of the match, including the finishing sequence, and then we return live as Ziggler and Roode are heading to the back as Breakker recovers on the mat inside the ring with a look of disbelief on his face.

That's how the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2022 special event wraps up, as we head off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL NXT Champion: Dolph Ziggler


