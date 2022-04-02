WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results - April 2, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 02, 2022

WWE NXT: STAND & DELIVER RESULTS, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

 

McKenzie Mitchell, Beth Phoenix and Sam Roberts welcome us inside the American Airlines Center, as the pre-show for the WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver special event is now officially underway.

The Kickoff Show for the NXT 2.0 live event as part of WrestleMania 38 Weekend kicks off with the aforementioned trio welcoming us to the program and then they immediately begin running down some of the scheduled matches for the show.

After running down the lineup as the official match graphics flash across the screen, we see Bron Breakker arriving live at the arena earlier today. Also shown is Tommaso Ciampa arriving to the building. Once the Ciampa arrival footage airs, the trio begins looking at the tale of the tape for his match against Tony D'Angelo.

From there, we are sent into our first of several elaborate pre-match video packages that tells the story leading up to a given bout on the show today. The first video package looks at the build-up to the four-way NXT Women's Championship showdown.

Now we return to the pre-show trio, who sends things to Kayla Braxton and Peter Rosenberg. The duo are outside the AT&T Center in Arlington, TX. and they give their thoughts, analysis and insight into the aforementioned four-way women's title match.

Braxton and Rosenberg then send us back to the American Airlines Center, where Mitchell, Phoenix and Roberts pick up where they left off, giving their own thoughts on the four-way title bout.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai take on Toxic Attraction later on in this pre-show, and that's what the pre-show panel transitions into next, as they flash the official match graphic across the screen to remind fans that championship action is just minutes away here on the WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show.

The panel sends us into a quick commercial break, as we see footage of Kevin Owens' initial call-out of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for The KO Show at WrestleMania 38: Night 1. The video package for The KO Show segment now airs to promote it.

Once the promotional video wraps up we shoot to another earlier today segment, which shows Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Then we shoot to footage from moments ago as a referee is shown talking to Williams and Hayes backstage about the rules for the ladder match for the WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver show.

We return to the panel, who begins running down the LA Knight vs. Gunther match scheduled for today's show. The tale of the tape is shown and then the trio give their thoughts regarding the bout.

Malcolm Bivens joins the gang on the pre-show panel live in the arena and then we shoot to a quick backstage segment outside of the Toxic Attraction locker room for an April Fools joke segment.

Back inside the arena, the panel gets us ready for our lone pre-show bout here on the WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show.

Beth Phoenix mentions that it's time to get herself ready for commentary for the NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships. As she heads down to the commentary desk, the pre-show moves to an earlier today segment featuring Grayson Waller.

We shoot to a quick commercial break and then we return to an earlier today segment featuring Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma. Escobar talks about why he's going to win the NXT North American Championship in the ladder match on today's show.

Heading back inside the arena, we shoot back up to the pre-show area where Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell are joined by NFL great Akbar Graja-Biamila. He helps the duo set up our next video package, which looks at Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell getting Lumis ready to be the "sexiest cowboy in Dallas."

Duke Hudson and Persia Pirotta show up and claim that Hudson will be the sexiest cowboys in Dallas. Pirotta and Hartwell each try and get their man in cowboy gear to be the sexiest in Dallas for WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver.

Back inside the arena, the pre-show duo along with the aforementioned NFL great run down some more matches and introduce the final pre-match video packages to tell the stories behind the rest of the card.

NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships
Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Things are sent down to the ringside area where Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph are ready at the commentary desk for our lone bout on the official pre-show for today's special.

Out first comes the challengers, as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai make their way to the squared circle for this title showdown. As they settle into the ring, their music fades down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music for Toxic Attraction duo Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The champs make their way to the ring and settle inside as well.

With all four competitors now ready to go, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this pre-show match. Jayne and Gonzalez kick things off for their respective teams, with Jayne bum-rushing Gonzalez and attacking her injured knee to get her team off to a good start.

After some back-and-forth action we see Kai and Jane as the legal two in the ring, they each land a big shot at the same time and both end up laid out as a result. The crowd breaks out in a loud "NXT! NXT!" chant as the arena is still filling up but slowly getting more and more full.

The action continues as Jane and Kai work their way back to their feet. Jane goes back to work on Kai and puts her down for a close near fall before tagging in Dolin.

Dolin hits the ring and picks up where Jane left off. The two hit a double-team spot on Kai and then Dolin continues to go to work on her. The commentators put over Kai for her ability to avoid being put away.

After some interference outside the ring from Wendy Choo, who splashes a drink into the eyes of one-half of the tag-champs, we see Kai and Gonzalez end up in the offensive driver's seat. Gonzalez hits her finisher and scores the pin fall. We have new NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

After a quick commercial, we shoot to an earlier today segment that shows Cameron Grimes walking outside. He talks about a promise he made to his father to become a champion. He promises his dad he is taking the North American Championship to the moon.

We return to the duo of Kayla Braxton and Peter Rosenberg who are seated outside of the AT&T Center. The two run down their thoughts on the main event of the special event this afternoon between Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker.

When they wrap up, they send us back inside the American Airlines Center for the last couple of minutes of the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver pre-show.

The NFL great and WWE pre-show hosting duo of Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell give their thoughts on the main event as well. They also give their thoughts on some other bouts on the show in their "one to watch" promotional segment.

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

We see the start of the ring entrances for our opening bout on the main card for the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver special event. After Santos Escobar makes his way out, we see the start of Grayson Waller's ring walk as the live YouTube / social-and-digital media pre-show wraps up on that note.

It's time to switch over to the WWE Network on Peacock TV for the start of the main show. The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match kicks off a loaded Stand & Deliver show.

The elaborate cold open video package airs and then we see the Applebees presents Stand & Deliver opening credit as we shoot back inside the American Airlines Center.

Vic Joseph welcomes us to the main show here on the WWE Network on Peacock TV, as we get ready to head back to the ring for our NXT North American Championship Ladder Match.

We see Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett standing ringside as a couple of the competitors are already in the ring following their entrances at the end of the Kickoff Show pre-show

We head back to the entrance area as the theme for Cameron Grimes airs to bring out the fourth competitor in this five-person ladder match for the NXT North American title.

Once Grimes settles into the ring, out comes the fifth and final competitor -- reigning and defending NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our opening bout on the main show here at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. We see Trick Williams at ringside in support of Hayes.

All five guys collide and each are thrown out of the ring until only Hayes is left inside the squared circle. Sikoa ends up back in the ring and the two duke it out, with Sikoa getting the better of the exchange.

We see the rest of the guys recover and end up back in the ring as well. A few back-to-back high spots are shown and then Hayes runs and hits a springboard moonsault to take out some of the guys at ringside.

Grayson Waller emerges as the last man standing this time, and he prepares a ladder directly under the NXT North American title hanging high above the middle of the ring. He is stopped by Sikoa, who bashes him with the ladder after folding it up and using it as a weapon.

After some more action with the ladder being swung around like an enormous oversized steel baseball bat, we see Waller alone in the ring. He sets the ladder back up and begins to ascend until Hayes hits the ring and stops him before he gets to the title.

The two fight back-and-forth with Waller remaining half-way up the side of the ladder until Hayes runs and hits the ropes, using the momentum to leap into the air for a big clothesline that takes Waller off the ladder the hard way.

Sikoa returns to the ring and beats down Hayes and now he adjusts the ladder to make sure it's centered under the title. He begins his climb, but is ultimately stopped when Santos Escobar climbs up the other side.

We see Escobar and Sikoa trade shots until Santos does a flip over the top of the ladder and power bombs Sikoa onto a ladder that is leaning against the turnbuckles in the corner of the ring.

Some immediate replays are shown of that super high-spot. Santos ends up taken down when Cameron Grimes enters the ring and catches him coming off the ropes with a huge power slam.

Elektra Lopez and Legado del Fantasma are just some of those who end up interferring in the bout. Things finally return to normal form and we see all five guys climbing up three different ladders set up under the title in the ring.

One-by-one we see bodies flying off the ladders until Grayson Waller is the last man still up the side of a ladder. He sees an opportunity for a huge spot off the ladder but decides instead to attempt to pull the title down.

He is ultimately stopped by Escobar. The two are on opposing ladders that are side-by-side and Escobar ends up hitting a hurricanrana from his ladder to bring Waller off of his ladder the hard way. Escobar is stealing the show in this exciting opening contest.

Waller is back near the top of a ladder set up next to an even bigger ladder in the ring. He leaps from the ladder out to the ringside area, crashing through two or three ladder bridges set up across the ring apron and top of the barricade.

We see a bunch of replays of that incredible spot and then a Phantom Driver by Escobar leaves him the last man standing in the ring. Cameron Grimes re-appears and leaps off the top-rope to take out Escobar.

He then quickly heads up and immediately pulls down the title for the win. We have a new NXT North American Champion.

Two titles have changed hands in two matches thus far here at Stand & Deliver. Get ready for a busy two-day stretch here in the Dallas area for WrestleMania 38 Weekend, folks!

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Cameron Grimes

Source: rajah.com
