Gunther Victorious Over LA Knight At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, LA Knight vs. Gunther took place with "The Ring General" picking up the win.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

Gunther vs. LA Knight

The pre-match video package for our next bout airs and then we head back inside the American Airlines Center.

Gunther and LA Knight make their respective ring walks as we get ready for this highly-anticipated showdown.

The commentators talk about how tonight has not gone well for Imperium thus far, stressing the urgency that Gunther will be taking with him inside the ring.

We hear the bell sound and we're off-and-running with this one-on-one grudge match. Early on we see Knight faring well, however Gunther ends up taking over and going on a lengthy offensive streak of dominance.

The fans try and rally behind Knight to get him back into competitive form, however Gunther continues to dominate the action.

Knight fights his way back into the offensive driver's seat, including hitting a nice springboard dive onto Gunther from the ring apron.

The offensive run of Knight doesn't last for long, however, as Gunther quickly fights back into competitive form. He doesn't take over from there, however, as Knight continues to show signs of life and keep this one a close, back-and-forth battle.

We hear the fans cheering on Knight as he looks for a way to finish off Gunther for good, however he's going to have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to keep the Imperium leader down for good.

Gunther takes back over again and hits a big top-rope splash onto Knight. He follows that up with a big power bomb and immediately covers Knight up for the 1-2-3 and the win.

Winner: Gunther