Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women’s Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Mandy Rose (c) vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT women’s title took place.

Mandy Rose retained her title.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

NXT Women's Championship

Io Shirai vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

After the pre-match video package telling the story leading up to our next bout wraps up, we head back inside the American Airlines Center for the ring entrances of the four competitors in this NXT Women's Championship contest.

With that said, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Cora Jade and current reigning and defending NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose make their respective ring entrances.

All four ladies are in the ring now and ready for action. The ring announcer handles the final pre-match ring introductions for this title bout and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see KLR jump off to an early offensive lead, taking it to the champ while Shirai and Jade duke it out at ringside. All four are on the floor now, with KLR and Rose battling on one side of the floor near the commentary desk, while Jade and Shirai fight things out near the entrance aisle.

Shirai and KLR leave their respective opposition laid out in the aforementioned spots outside of the ring, and then each heads back into the squared circle to duke it out among themselves.

We see a ton of high spots and hard-hitting impactful offense as the match reaches another level. This continues for several minutes until each competitor nearly scores the win. Ultimately, Mandy Rose scores the victory to retain her title in an excellent championship contest.

With the win, Rose becomes the first person thus far at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to walk to the ring, and walk out, with her title in tact.

Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion: Mandy Rose