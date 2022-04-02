MSK Win NXT Tag-Team Championships At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Imperium (Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel) (c) (with Gunther) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) (with Malcolm Bivens) vs. MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) for the NXT tag team titles took place.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

NXT Tag-Team Championships

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

The Creed Brothers make their way out for our next match of the evening, which will be a three-way tag-team bout with the NXT Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

We see the Creed Bros settle inside the squared circle and their music fades down.

Now the theme for MSK hits and out they come to a decent fan reaction. They bring a ton of energy to the ring and pose as their music fades out.

Finally, the familiar sounds of the entrance tune for the reigning and defending tag champs Imperium plays. They make their way out last for this three-way title showdown.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Early on we see The Creed Brothers faring well, as they take out both Imperium and MSK, however as the match sets into the next gear, we see the tag champs start to take over.

This doesn't last long though, as The Creed Brothers go back to their dominate ways, wrecking any-and-everything in sight in a good showing for the duo thus far.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see MSK fire up for an offensive run, which included a number of fast-paced high spots. They nearly finish this one off, but ultimately the match continues.

The Creed Brothers fight their way back into the offensive driver's seat and we see one of the Creed Brothers hit a crazy leaping cannonball onto a pile of guys on the floor.

Julius tags in and he and Brutus hit a high-impact double-team spot for a close pin fall, which is ultimately broken up to keep this match going.

Malcolm Bivens and Ivey Nile are shown looking nervous at ringside as the match continues. Imperium ends up fighting back into the lead and they manhandle The Creed Brothers with double-team action on the floor.

The tag champs head back into the ring and look to do the same to MSK, however we see Wes Lee and Nash Carter fight them off and hit their double-team finisher. They follow this up with a pin fall attempt, and they get the 1-2-3.

The trend of titles changing hands in every match thus far this afternoon continues, as MSK regains the NXT Tag-Team Championships in our third title change so far.

Winners and NEW NXT Tag-Team Champions: MSK