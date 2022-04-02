Triple H Returns To WWE Television To Send Off Tommaso Ciampa After His Loss

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place with D'Angelo winning the bout.

Following the match, the crowd chanted “thank you Ciampa” and gave him a standing ovation. Triple H then appeared on the stage and the two hugged.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

Tony D'Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We see Tony D'Angelo pulls up in a car along with AJ Galante. They arrive inside the building and then exit the vehicle before making their walk directly to the ring for our second match here on the main show.

As the two settle inside the ring, the music fades down. Now one of the pillars of NXT begins to make his elaborate ring entrance.

We see a bunch of bodies emerging from the entrance way as shadowy figures while quick-cuts of past footage of Tommaso Ciampa in NXT is shown. Finally we hear "my time is now!" and the "Fight to Survive" theme hits as Ciampa makes his way out for this one-on-one showdown.

After some back-and-forth action following the sound of the bell, we see Ciampa pull into the offensive lead. He hits a couple of high spots and then comes close to finishing off D'Angelo, however ultimately he does not.

As the match continues, we see D'Angelo start to take over with the help of some distractions from AJ Galante and some use of weapons.

He pulls a steel bar out of the ring steps and hits Ciampa with it and a low blow that the referee doesn't see. He follows that up with his finisher but ultimately can't keep Ciampa down for the three-count.

Ciampa starts his fired up offensive comeback at this point. He hits a clothesline off the top-rope and then brings D'Angelo into the ring with a draping DDT-style spot.

He hits a big spot in the ring and then slaps a dangerous submission on D'Angelo that comes super-close to finishing him off, however he too ultimately hangs in there to keep this one going.

The action spills out to the floor and we see Ciampa end up laid out due to D'Angelo getting some more distraction help from Galante. This allows D'Angelo to plant Ciampa on concrete that was exposed at ringside earlier in the bout when Ciampa tore up the padding outside of the ring.

D'Angelo picks a lifeless Ciampa up and brings him back into the ring. He hits his finisher and then scores the pin fall victory. D'Angelo steps up to a whole new level now with this win here tonight against one of the all-time pillars of the brand. The crowd is dead silent for this.

Winner: Tony D'Angelo

After The Match: Triple H Gives Tommaso Ciampa Emotional Send-Off

Once the match wraps up, we see Ciampa get a standing ovation from the fans inside the American Airlines Center.

Ciampa looks emotional as he finally gets up and begins his exit of the ring before heading to the back.

As he nears the entrance curtain at the top of the aisle, we hear the familiar sounds of Triple H's theme song. The Godfather of NXT makes his way out in a suit to a big pop. He embraces Ciampa and gives him an emotional send-off as they turn and pose in front of the crowd one final time.