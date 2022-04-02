Cameron Grimes Wins NXT North American Championship At NXT: Stand & Deliver

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes in a ladder match for the NXT North American title took place.

Cameron Grimes was victorious and is the new NXT North American champion!

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

We see the start of the ring entrances for our opening bout on the main card for the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver special event. After Santos Escobar makes his way out, we see the start of Grayson Waller's ring walk as the live YouTube / social-and-digital media pre-show wraps up on that note.

It's time to switch over to the WWE Network on Peacock TV for the start of the main show. The NXT North American Championship Ladder Match kicks off a loaded Stand & Deliver show.

The elaborate cold open video package airs and then we see the Applebees presents Stand & Deliver opening credit as we shoot back inside the American Airlines Center.

Vic Joseph welcomes us to the main show here on the WWE Network on Peacock TV, as we get ready to head back to the ring for our NXT North American Championship Ladder Match.

We see Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett standing ringside as a couple of the competitors are already in the ring following their entrances at the end of the Kickoff Show pre-show

We head back to the entrance area as the theme for Cameron Grimes airs to bring out the fourth competitor in this five-person ladder match for the NXT North American title.

Once Grimes settles into the ring, out comes the fifth and final competitor -- reigning and defending NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our opening bout on the main show here at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. We see Trick Williams at ringside in support of Hayes.

All five guys collide and each are thrown out of the ring until only Hayes is left inside the squared circle. Sikoa ends up back in the ring and the two duke it out, with Sikoa getting the better of the exchange.

We see the rest of the guys recover and end up back in the ring as well. A few back-to-back high spots are shown and then Hayes runs and hits a springboard moonsault to take out some of the guys at ringside.

Grayson Waller emerges as the last man standing this time, and he prepares a ladder directly under the NXT North American title hanging high above the middle of the ring. He is stopped by Sikoa, who bashes him with the ladder after folding it up and using it as a weapon.

After some more action with the ladder being swung around like an enormous oversized steel baseball bat, we see Waller alone in the ring. He sets the ladder back up and begins to ascend until Hayes hits the ring and stops him before he gets to the title.

The two fight back-and-forth with Waller remaining half-way up the side of the ladder until Hayes runs and hits the ropes, using the momentum to leap into the air for a big clothesline that takes Waller off the ladder the hard way.

Sikoa returns to the ring and beats down Hayes and now he adjusts the ladder to make sure it's centered under the title. He begins his climb, but is ultimately stopped when Santos Escobar climbs up the other side.

We see Escobar and Sikoa trade shots until Santos does a flip over the top of the ladder and power bombs Sikoa onto a ladder that is leaning against the turnbuckles in the corner of the ring.

Some immediate replays are shown of that super high-spot. Santos ends up taken down when Cameron Grimes enters the ring and catches him coming off the ropes with a huge power slam.

Elektra Lopez and Legado del Fantasma are just some of those who end up interferring in the bout. Things finally return to normal form and we see all five guys climbing up three different ladders set up under the title in the ring.

One-by-one we see bodies flying off the ladders until Grayson Waller is the last man still up the side of a ladder. He sees an opportunity for a huge spot off the ladder but decides instead to attempt to pull the title down.

He is ultimately stopped by Escobar. The two are on opposing ladders that are side-by-side and Escobar ends up hitting a hurricanrana from his ladder to bring Waller off of his ladder the hard way. Escobar is stealing the show in this exciting opening contest.

Waller is back near the top of a ladder set up next to an even bigger ladder in the ring. He leaps from the ladder out to the ringside area, crashing through two or three ladder bridges set up across the ring apron and top of the barricade.

We see a bunch of replays of that incredible spot and then a Phantom Driver by Escobar leaves him the last man standing in the ring. Cameron Grimes re-appears and leaps off the top-rope to take out Escobar.

He then quickly heads up and immediately pulls down the title for the win. We have a new NXT North American Champion.

Two titles have changed hands in two matches thus far here at Stand & Deliver. Get ready for a busy two-day stretch here in the Dallas area for WrestleMania 38 Weekend, folks!

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Cameron Grimes