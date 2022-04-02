Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai Win NXT Women’s Tag Titles During Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show

During the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) by pinfall with a little help from Wendy Chu.

Courtesy of our live coverage partner RAJAH.com, here is how the match went down...

NXT Women's Tag-Team Championships

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

Things are sent down to the ringside area where Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph are ready at the commentary desk for our lone bout on the official pre-show for today's special.

Out first comes the challengers, as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai make their way to the squared circle for this title showdown. As they settle into the ring, their music fades down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music for Toxic Attraction duo Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The champs make their way to the ring and settle inside as well.

With all four competitors now ready to go, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this pre-show match. Jayne and Gonzalez kick things off for their respective teams, with Jayne bum-rushing Gonzalez and attacking her injured knee to get her team off to a good start.

After some back-and-forth action we see Kai and Jane as the legal two in the ring, they each land a big shot at the same time and both end up laid out as a result. The crowd breaks out in a loud "NXT! NXT!" chant as the arena is still filling up but slowly getting more and more full.

The action continues as Jane and Kai work their way back to their feet. Jane goes back to work on Kai and puts her down for a close near fall before tagging in Dolin.

Dolin hits the ring and picks up where Jane left off. The two hit a double-team spot on Kai and then Dolin continues to go to work on her. The commentators put over Kai for her ability to avoid being put away.

After some interference outside the ring from Wendy Choo, who splashes a drink into the eyes of one-half of the tag-champs, we see Kai and Gonzalez end up in the offensive driver's seat. Gonzalez hits her finisher and scores the pin fall. We have new NXT Women's Tag-Team Champions.