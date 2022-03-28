WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 28, 2022

Update On Seth Rollins/Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's 'WrestleMania RAW'

We recently reported Seth Rollins revealed text messages from Vince McMahon demanding a meeting with him this morning at WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the storyline with Seth Rollins not having a match at WrestleMania will be a "focal point" of tonight’s 'WrestleMania RAW' episode.

WWE has reportedly already got graphics for the program in relation to the angle made up, to build to whatever is planned for Rollins at WrestleMania. During the end of last week’s episode, Rollins said RAW wouldn’t begin until he got a featured role or match at WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

A report from Fightful Select also adds that WWE plans to continue to tease the impending arrival of Cody Rhodes, who is rumored to be Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania.

The report also notes that Rhodes was scheduled to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky on March 28, which would put him around a four-and-a-half-hour drive away from tonight's RAW in Pittsburgh and there are no direct flights, so it doesn't appear Rhodes will be returning on tonight's broadcast unless plans have changed.


