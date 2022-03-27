Vince McMahon Wants To Meet With Seth Rollins At WWE Headquarters On Monday

Vince McMahon wants Seth Rollins in his corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut at 9 AM sharp on Monday morning.

The news follows after Rollins threatened to hijack Monday Night RAW if he did not get a WrestleMania moment.

The following DM was sent to Rollins on Twitter:

Seth: Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters. I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday.

WWE is seemingly pushing toward Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38, although it remains unclear if Rhodes will be appearing on Monday's RAW if they will save his return for WrestleMania 38 itself.