Internal WWE Sources Reveal Planned Debut Date For Cody Rhodes

Following the report that Cody Rhodes has signed a deal with WWE, some more information has come out about the deal.

Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes has denied that he will be in Dallas for WrestleMania, however WWE sources are claiming that there have been internal discussions about Rhodes flying in privately to avoid being seen at an airport by fans.

At this time, WWE is currently planning for Rhodes to be at the WWE Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania on April 4th. He will then be on the RAW brand going forward.