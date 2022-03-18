Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE

Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market!

PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan is for him to debut during WrestleMania weekend. Rhodes is believed to be returning to the RAW brand.

WWE reportedly has Rhodes listed internally for WrestleMania in a match that will see him go up against Seth Rollins. Rollins currently does not have a path to Mania after losing his last opportunity this past Monday in a match against Kevin Owens.

Rhodes is not believed to be appearing on any RAW shows before WrestleMania.

In regards to WrestleMania, Fightful is reporting that sources have confirmed that Cody Rhodes has travel arrangements to attend WrestleMania Sunday April 3, 2022 however, plans could change given it is Mania season.