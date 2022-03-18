WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 🔵 Support Ukraine! 🟡 

 

Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2022

Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE

Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market!

PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan is for him to debut during WrestleMania weekend. Rhodes is believed to be returning to the RAW brand.

WWE reportedly has Rhodes listed internally for WrestleMania in a match that will see him go up against Seth Rollins. Rollins currently does not have a path to Mania after losing his last opportunity this past Monday in a match against Kevin Owens.

Rhodes is not believed to be appearing on any RAW shows before WrestleMania.

In regards to WrestleMania, Fightful is reporting that sources have confirmed that Cody Rhodes has travel arrangements to attend WrestleMania Sunday April 3, 2022 however, plans could change given it is Mania season.

Source: PWInsider
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #wweraw #raw
https://wrestlr.me/74908/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 18
How USA Network Feel About The Current WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership
WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the num[...]
Mar 18 - WWE NXT has been averaging between 551,000 and 685,000 viewers on the USA Network. During the last Mat Men podcast, Andrew Zarian commented on the num[...]
Mar 18
Cody Rhodes Has Signed With WWE
Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]
Mar 18 - Cody Rhodes is finally off the free-agent market! PWInsider reports that Rhodes has signed his deal with WWE in the last two weeks ago and the plan i[...]
Mar 18
Scott Hall's Health Declined Rapidly Prior To His Death
In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Wa[...]
Mar 18 - In an interview with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman discussed the recent death of Scott Hall. Wa[...]
Mar 18
WWE Announces Superstore Axxess and Panels For WrestleMania Week
WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and Wres[...]
Mar 18 - WWE has announced details for Superstore Axxess and several WrestleMania panels during the week of Wrestlemania 38. Superstore Axxess and Wres[...]
Mar 18
Update On Why CM Punk Has Been Absent From AEW Television
CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that [...]
Mar 18 - CM Punk has been absent from both AEW Dynamite and Rampage since his win over MJF at AEW Revolution. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that [...]
Mar 18
WWE Announces Three Matches For Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in si[...]
Mar 18 - WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, which includes Kofi Kingston going up against Ridge Holland in si[...]
Mar 18
SANADA Injured In NJPW Match, Pulled From New Japan Cup Tour
New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustaine[...]
Mar 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the following announcement: In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustaine[...]
Mar 18
WWE and Nextbite Announce Launch Of "WWE Smackadillas" Online Restaurant
WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and [...]
Mar 18 - WWE and Nextbite have announced their partnership to launch "WWE Smackadillas." This is a limited-time, online only restaurant that will prepare and [...]
Mar 18
Claudio Castagnoli Files Trademark For "CSRO"
PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G[...]
Mar 18 - PWInsider is reporting that Claudio Castagnoli has filed to trademark the term ‘CSRO’ with the USPTO. The filing reads as follows: G[...]
Mar 18
Scarlett Bordeaux Reveals Dream Opponent, Favorite Career Moment
Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “[...]
Mar 18 - Scarlett Bordeaux was recently part of a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she was asked who her dream opponent in wrestling is. “[...]
Mar 18
Keith Lee Reveals Tony Khan Called Him Three Days After WWE Release
Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even sa[...]
Mar 18 - Keith Lee was a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about how he got in contact with Tony Khan. “I don’t know if I should even sa[...]

Mar 18
WWE Files Food Based Tradmark For "Smackadillas"
WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.&r[...]
Mar 18 - WWE has filed a trademark as of March 14th for “promoting and marketing the goods and services of others in the field of restaurants and food.&r[...]
Mar 18
Titus O'Neil: "I'm not retired."
Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]
Mar 18 - Titus O'Neil was recently a guest on 95.3 WDAE, where he spoke about his current status with WWE. “I'm not retired. I haven’t wrestled [...]
Mar 18
JJ Maguire, Half of WWE/WCW Music Writing Duo With Jimmy Hart, Passes Away
In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last w[...]
Mar 18 - In some sad news, it has come to our attention that JJ Maguire, who partnered with Jimmy Hart to produce music for WWE and WCW, has passed away last w[...]
Mar 18
No Settlement Reached In Vince McMahon vs. Oliver Luck XFL Lawsuits, Trial Date Revealed
It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner O[...]
Mar 18 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Wednesday's settlement hearing in the lawsuits between WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former XFL commissioner O[...]
Mar 18
Jeff Hardy Reveals He Was "In Tears" Over WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Offer
During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the[...]
Mar 18 - During Matt Hardy’s latest podcast, Jeff Hardy talked about what went down during his final weeks in WWE and also made clear he did not fail the[...]
Mar 18
Alberto Del Rio Joining UFC Commentary Team
Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Ni[...]
Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (José Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) is set to join the Spanish commentary team this Saturday for UFC Fight Ni[...]
Mar 18
Vince McMahon's Role In Pat McAfee Vs. Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 Match Changed Again
Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition [...]
Mar 18 - Vince McMahon’s rumored involvement in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory WrestleMania 38 match has reportedly once again changed. In the edition [...]
Mar 18
Kenny Omega Recovery From Surgery, No Timetable For Return
Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.&[...]
Mar 18 - Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television since November 2021 when he dropped the World Title to Adam Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.&[...]
Mar 17
IMPACT Wrestling Results (3/17/2022)
Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defe[...]
Mar 17 - Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling results are as follows: Motor City Machine Guns defeated Bullet Club Steve Maclin defeated Rhino Bhupinder Gujjar defe[...]
Mar 17
Thunder Rosa To Vacate Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship
It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated foll[...]
Mar 17 - It has been announced by Warrior Wrestling that their current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will relinquish the championship and leave it vacated foll[...]
Mar 17
The Undertaker Reveals He Turned Down First WWE Hall of Fame Induction Offer
The Dallas Morning News recently interviewed The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and revealed he turned down the ini[...]
Mar 17 - The Dallas Morning News recently interviewed The Undertaker, who discussed his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction and revealed he turned down the ini[...]
Mar 17
Big E Provides A Positive Update On His Broken Neck
Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck la[...]
Mar 17 - Big E took to his Twitter today and revealed he is walking around his neighborhood in good spirits. The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck la[...]
Mar 17
Billy Gunn Would Love To Reunite The New Age Outlaws In AEW
Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of having Road Dogg come to AEW and reun[...]
Mar 17 - Billy Gunn was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about the possibility of having Road Dogg come to AEW and reun[...]
Mar 17
WWE Announces Latest Performance Center Recruits: Including Rok-C and Santino Marella's Daughter
WWE has issued the following: WWE welcomes newest class of recruits to the WWE Performance Center   The newest class of recruits reported to[...]
Mar 17 - WWE has issued the following: WWE welcomes newest class of recruits to the WWE Performance Center   The newest class of recruits reported to[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π