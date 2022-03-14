WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Without Queen Sharmell, There Would Have Been No King Booker: And That's From Booker T Himself
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 14, 2022
During an interview with PWInsider, Booker T spoke about Sharmell's importance to his run as King Booker in WWE.
“Man I tell people all the time, Sharmell has definitely been underrated for what she’s done in the business, for the business. I tell people all the time there would have never been a King Booker run if it wasn’t for Shamell – that thing was created around her. My career was definitely furthered with Sharmell by my side. I don’t think we would have ever seen that character if it wasn’t for Sharmell, as well as you know, the small things that one does for this business. We have Reality Of Wrestling – we’re definitely thinking about the next generation of professional wrestling. Definitely I think she’s worthy of being in the Hall of Fame, plus she’s my queen.”
On the possibility of being the one to induct her:
“I tell you, having that moment for me, it was a heartfelt moment. It was true – it was from the heart, and for me to be able to flip the script, it would really be awesome because she deserves it, not just because she’s the mother of my kids, but she’s been a true warrior to this cause for so long, and to have not gotten that recognition…to be recognized that way, I think it would be pretty, pretty cool.”
It was announced earlier that Sharmell is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. You can also read some other words Booker spoke about Sharmell's run with King Booker here.
