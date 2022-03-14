Queen Sharmell To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Posted By: Dustin on Mar 14, 2022
WWE announced that Queen Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
She first got her way into the pro wrestling world by being a part of the Nitro Girls dance group that'd appear on WCW Nitro when it'd go to commercial break. Later on during her time in WCW, she became a performer using the name Paisley.
Fans will know her best during her time as Queen Sharmell in WWE where she'd work alongside Booker T. Sharmell is set to be inducted the same night as The Undertaker and Vader.
