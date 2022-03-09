AEW Trying To Secure The Rights To Popular WWE Entrance Theme

All Elite Wrestling is trying to secure the rights to the popular WWE entrance theme that has been used by The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy).

A report from Fightful Select reveals there have been inquiries from AEW about licensing the signature theme which is titled, "Loaded" produced by Zack Tempest. WWE does not own the rights to the song and it has been used on television elsewhere over the years.

Jeff Hardy’s “No More Words” is owned by WWE.

Jeff Hardy is expected to join AEW any day now he is a free agent.