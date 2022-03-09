Jeff Hardy Is Officially A Free Agent

Jeff Hardy's 90 day no-compete clause has come to an end.

Hardy was released from his WWE contract in December after leaving in the middle of a match at a house show. Jeff Hardy told WWE he hadn't relapsed, but they refused to believe him and offered him rehab. Hardy turned down rehab, and subsequently was released from the company. It was shortly after this that his drug test came back clean and revealed he is still sober.

Jeff Hardy has been rumored to be on his way to AEW.

Do you think we'll see Jeff Hardy on Dynamite tonight?