Matt Hardy: "I Took Advantage Of Young Men Who Looked Up To Me & I Failed Them."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 09, 2022

Matt Hardy: "I Took Advantage Of Young Men Who Looked Up To Me & I Failed Them."

Matt Hardy has taken to his Twitter account to make a post teasing the end of his Big Money Matt gimmick.

I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.

Matt's brother, Jeff Hardy, is officially a free agent as of today. You can read about that here.


