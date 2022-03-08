WWE has announced The Undertaker as the headline induction, and will also posthumously induct Vader, with one other name rumored .

The company is reportedly doing this due to time constraints, with the show being allotted 90 minutes, which will air directly following the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 at the American Airlines Arena.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio , Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally.

Tony Schiavone Reveals He Was Shocked To See William Regal At AEW Revolution

Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday during his latest "[...] Mar 08 - Tony Schiavone discussed his reaction to William Regal making a surprise appearance after the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson match at the AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday during his latest "[...]

WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage Viewership For March 5 Episodes

The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-4[...] Mar 08 - The final viewership numbers for last week's March 5, 2022 episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage are in. Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average viewership of 2.261 million and an 18-4[...]

Some WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions To Air Digitally

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally. The company is reportedly doing this du[...] Mar 08 - During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that some inductions for the 2022 WWE Hall Fame ceremony are to be done digitally. The company is reportedly doing this du[...]

Gangrel Reveals Why The Brood Only Lasted Eight Months During WWE Attitude Era

During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only lasted eight months despite being a very popular [...] Mar 08 - During the latest "Battleground" Podcast, WWE Attitude Era star Gangrel discussed why The Brood which was composed of Gangrel, Christian and Edge only lasted eight months despite being a very popular [...]

A Former WWE Champion Reportedly Confirmed For 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, [...] Mar 08 - Another name for the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame has been revealed Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast is reporting that he has heard from sources that Sid will be inducted this year. Sid Eduy, [...]

Kurt Angle Announces His Brother Eric Has Been Diagnosed With Kidney Cancer

Kurt Angle has revealed some sad news on Instagram concerning his brother Eric, who is currently in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric appeared a few times on WWE television in the ear[...] Mar 08 - Kurt Angle has revealed some sad news on Instagram concerning his brother Eric, who is currently in need of a kidney transplant. You may remember Eric appeared a few times on WWE television in the ear[...]

Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens’ WWE WrestleMania 38 Invitation

WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation for him to appear on the Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38. WWE released a video message from Austin who mentioned n[...] Mar 08 - WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has accepted Kevin Owens' invitation for him to appear on the Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38. WWE released a video message from Austin who mentioned n[...]

CM Punk: "I Don't Think It's A Secret That MJF Loves Roddy Piper."

During the post-event media scrum for AEW Revolution, CM Punk spoke about the dog collar match he had with MJF. "I think a lot of it came via happy accident. I still feel weird about... obviously, [...] Mar 08 - During the post-event media scrum for AEW Revolution, CM Punk spoke about the dog collar match he had with MJF. "I think a lot of it came via happy accident. I still feel weird about... obviously, [...]

Peter Rosenberg Details What His Role In WWE Was Supposed To Be

Peter Rosenberg was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke with Renee Paquette about what his role was supposed to be in WWE. Renee Paquette: "Let’s keep in mind that when you and Sam Robert[...] Mar 08 - Peter Rosenberg was a guest on The Sessions, where he spoke with Renee Paquette about what his role was supposed to be in WWE. Renee Paquette: "Let’s keep in mind that when you and Sam Robert[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "Scratch" WWE Logo, Possibly Looking To Put Out New Merch With It

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo [...] Mar 08 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE has recently filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on the company’s old “Scratch” logo on March 3. The logo [...]

D'Lo Brown Wishes D-Generation X Hadn't Used Blackface During Nation Of Domination Parody

D'Lo Brown was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked if there was any concern about D-Generation X using blackface during their now-iconic parody of The Nation of Domina[...] Mar 08 - D'Lo Brown was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he was asked if there was any concern about D-Generation X using blackface during their now-iconic parody of The Nation of Domina[...]

Kevin Owens Calls Out Steve Austin For WWE WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin. During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and came down to the ring to say he wants to have the [...] Mar 07 - Kevin Owens has officially kicked off his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Stone Cold Steve Austin. During Monday's WWE RAW, Owens closed the show and came down to the ring to say he wants to have the [...]

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced For For NWA Crockett Cup

The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will defend their championships against Kenzie Paige &am[...] Mar 07 - The NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended at this month’s Crockett Cup show. The NWA announced on Monday that The Hex will defend their championships against Kenzie Paige &am[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent - The Street Profits defeated[...] Mar 07 - The following WWE Main Event matches were taped before tonight’s RAW in Cleveland, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent - The Street Profits defeated[...]

Former WWE Superstar Set For Big Match At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 PPV

Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that he will be going up against former WWE Superstar JONAH (Bronson Reed in WWE) at his March 31, 2022, Bloodsport 8 event which takes place from Fair Park in Te[...] Mar 07 - Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that he will be going up against former WWE Superstar JONAH (Bronson Reed in WWE) at his March 31, 2022, Bloodsport 8 event which takes place from Fair Park in Te[...]

WWE Tells Fans There Will Be No WrestleMania AXXESS This Year

WWE has told fans who have purchased WrestleMania 38 travel packages there will be no AXXESS events for this year’s show. WWE is instead focusing on their AXXESS Superstore in Dallas for [...] Mar 07 - WWE has told fans who have purchased WrestleMania 38 travel packages there will be no AXXESS events for this year’s show. WWE is instead focusing on their AXXESS Superstore in Dallas for [...]

WWE Reports AJ Styles Is Injured

WWE announced today on social media that AJ Styles has suffered a "severe neck contusion" following last week’s beatdown by Edge on RAW. Styles answered Edge’s challenge for a match at Wr[...] Mar 07 - WWE announced today on social media that AJ Styles has suffered a "severe neck contusion" following last week’s beatdown by Edge on RAW. Styles answered Edge’s challenge for a match at Wr[...]

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch Hospitalized

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw because she is hospitalized. Lynch revealed on her Instagram that she fractured her voice box at the house show in[...] Mar 07 - WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw because she is hospitalized. Lynch revealed on her Instagram that she fractured her voice box at the house show in[...]

RK-Bro Regain Tag Team Titles on Monday Night RAW

In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (Team RK-Bro) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic) and Seth Rollins and Kevin[...] Mar 07 - In the opening bout of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (Team RK-Bro) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic) and Seth Rollins and Kevin[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (March 7 2022)

Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated[...] Mar 07 - Lance Archer defeated Cameron Stewart via Pinfall (1:52) Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina via Pinfall (3:50) Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated[...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (03/07/2022)

The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Promo: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Ohio's own Seth[...] Mar 07 - The following are the ongoing results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: In the Ring Promo: Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens Ohio's own Seth[...]

WWE Reportedly In Talks With Electronic Arts For Future Wrestling Video Games

It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should WWE 2K22 do poorly. This upcoming game is conside[...] Mar 07 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that EA Sports has been in talks with WWE as possibly taking the reigns of their video game franchise, should WWE 2K22 do poorly. This upcoming game is conside[...]

FTR Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but [...] Mar 07 - Dax Harwood has taken to Twitter to announce that he and his partner Cash Wheeler are headed to the indies for a limited number of dates. All Cash and myself have ever wanted to do is wrestle; but [...]

Tony Khan on William Regal: "I have tons of respect for his mind."

William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later announced that Regal has signed a contract with the[...] Mar 07 - William Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling last night at AEW Revolution, uniting his proteges Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. It was later announced that Regal has signed a contract with the[...]